Outrage plus art equals a creative response to Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ remark

Like many women, Versailles artist Kristin Richards took exception to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump calling his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, “a nasty woman” in the final presidential debate.
And, like many women, Richards took the term “nasty woman” as a badge of honor.
Now, Richards is heading an art exhibition “Nasty Women Kentucky,” as a response to Trump’s election. The show will open Saturday at the Parachute Factory on Bryan Avenue.
Richards was inspired to organize the show in November, after hearing about the original “Nasty Women” art exhibition in Queens, New York. That show raised more than $42,000 for Planned Parenthood, the exhibit’s website said.
Richards was in contact with the main organizers of the Queens exhibition while creating her own show. She decided it was important that Kentucky was included in this cause.
“The purpose of these exhibits is to demonstrate solidarity among artists who identify as a nasty woman while also raising funds to support organizations that serve to protect the rights of immigrants, women and the LGBTQ community,” Richards said. All the proceeds from “Nasty Women Kentucky” will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Parachute Factory director Sarah Brown said it was an easy decision to host the exhibit. The gallery is open to hosting similar shows in the future.
“We’ve not had a show so politically-minded before,” Brown said.
Richards said she’s anxious about Trump’s election and fearful for the America her 1-year-old son will grow up in.
“My hope for my son is not unlike every other parent’s hope for their child,” she said. “I hope for a world that is safe, loving, accepting, fair and healthy, with an abundance of clean water, air and vegetation. This new administration’s actions and beliefs regarding climate change is more than just concerning.”
Richards said the only requirements to submit work for the show were to identify as a nasty woman and to be a Kentucky-based artist. She said some Kentucky artists will be familiar and others will be new to most people. A total of 17 artists, including Richards, will have work in “Nasty Women Kentucky.”
A variety of artwork — photography, paintings, cross-stitch and more — will be featured in the exhibition. Richards said she selected works that were current and that addressed the political climate in America.
“The pieces range from gestures that are loud, bold and protest just by their materiality,” Richards said, “while other works are a whisper, created with care and devotion, both demonstrating fragility and strength.”
McKenna Horsley: 859-231-1687, @mckennahorsley.
If you go
‘Nasty Women Kentucky’
What: Exhibit of works by female Kentucky artists opposed to President Donald Trump
When: Feb. 4-25
Gallery hours: 5-8 p.m. Weds.-Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat., opening reception 6-10 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: The Parachute Factory, 720 Bryan Ave.
Website: Parachutefactorylex.com
Artists featured in “Nasty Women Kentucky” include: Ashley Sparks, Asna Patel, Becky Alley, Colleen Merrill, Holli Friley, Ilona Szekely, Jordie Oetken, Judith Pointer Jia, Kristina Arnold, Kristin Richards, Lori Larusso, Megan Bickel, Melissa Vandenberg, Peggy S. Coots, Sarah Katherine Davis, Skylar Smith, Stitch ’n’ Bitch Lexington
