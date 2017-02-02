Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Avery Crabtree acoustic, 8; Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Paper Moon, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Doug Pinson, Route 23, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder, 10-midnight

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Retro Symphony, 9

Retro Symphony, 9

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Derek Spencer, 6-9

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

DJ Lancelott, DJ Spellbinder, 9

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington and Fields, 10-2

John McHugh, George Molton, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Jeff Blackburn, Steve M, 7

Josiah Whitley, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Vita and The Woolf, Noncompliant, Swamp Hawk, 10, $8

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

The Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

The Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Brother Smith, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins,

10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10:15-2:15

Matt Gwynn, 9-1

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

LAC Band, 9-1, $5

Trailer Trash Band, Sammy Marsee,

9-1, $5

Musictown

114 Lisle Industrial Ave.

Silver Creek Band, 6-8:30, $10

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Encore of Lexington, 9

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Sweet Honey, 9:30, $5

Sweet Honey, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

Boogie G and The Titanics, 10:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Lauren Mink, 8

The Sway, 6; Gary Pack, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Rag Tag River Band, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Joslyn and The Sweet

Compression, 9, $5

Ark Band, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Stage & Dance

