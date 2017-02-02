Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Avery Crabtree acoustic, 8; Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Paper Moon, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Doug Pinson, Route 23, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder, 10-midnight
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Retro Symphony, 9
Retro Symphony, 9
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Derek Spencer, 6-9
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
DJ Lancelott, DJ Spellbinder, 9
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington and Fields, 10-2
John McHugh, George Molton, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Jeff Blackburn, Steve M, 7
Josiah Whitley, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Vita and The Woolf, Noncompliant, Swamp Hawk, 10, $8
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
The Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
The Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Brother Smith, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins,
10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10:15-2:15
Matt Gwynn, 9-1
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
LAC Band, 9-1, $5
Trailer Trash Band, Sammy Marsee,
9-1, $5
Musictown
114 Lisle Industrial Ave.
Silver Creek Band, 6-8:30, $10
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Encore of Lexington, 9
Encore of Lexington, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Sweet Honey, 9:30, $5
Sweet Honey, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
Boogie G and The Titanics, 10:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Lauren Mink, 8
The Sway, 6; Gary Pack, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Rag Tag River Band, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Joslyn and The Sweet
Compression, 9, $5
Ark Band, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
