February 9, 2017 10:25 AM

The week to come: John Mulaney, Justin Hayward, Blackberry Smoke

By Harriett Hendren



Feb. 13

John Mulaney

8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. Sold out.

Feb. 14

Justin Hayward

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Part of the Troubadour Concert Series. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $55.50, $65.50.

Feb. 16

Blackberry Smoke, Steel Woods

8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. Manchestermusichall.com. $26.

Feb. 17-19

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’

7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $65-$150.

Feb. 17, 18

‘Tubman: A One-Woman Show,’ by Lacresha Berry

Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com. $15.

