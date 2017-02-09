The week to come: John Mulaney, Justin Hayward, Blackberry Smoke

Feb. 13
John Mulaney
8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center. Sold out.
Feb. 14
Justin Hayward
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Part of the Troubadour Concert Series. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $55.50, $65.50.
Feb. 16
Blackberry Smoke, Steel Woods
8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. Manchestermusichall.com. $26.
Feb. 17-19
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’
7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com. $65-$150.
Feb. 17, 18
‘Tubman: A One-Woman Show,’ by Lacresha Berry
Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com. $15.
Comments