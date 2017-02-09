Weekend Best Bets: ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Film League Showcase, Papadosio, boat show

‘Romeo and Juliet’
The Lexington Ballet brings Shakespeare’s tragic love story to the stage with sword fights and passion. Performances are at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $20.75 to $40.75. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show
Check out the latest gear in boats, RVs and outdoor sports at Heritage Hall and Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street. Hours are from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12, $5 for ages 3 to 13. Lexingtonboatshow.com.
‘Learning to Drive’
The One World Film Festival continues with a free screening of the 2015 film at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. Patricia Clarkson and Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley star as two New Yorkers who form an unlikely friendship during driving lessons. Lexfilm.org.
Lexington Film League Showcase
A free evening of film and video works by artist Scott Stark will be featured from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 21c Museum Hotel, 167 West Main Street. Among the works will be the 2013 experimental melodrama “The Realist,” peopled with department store mannequins. A Q&A with the artist will follow the screening. Lexingtonfilmleague.org.
Papadosio
The Asheville, N.C.-based electronica jam band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Avenue. Tickets are $17 to $20. Cosmic-charlies.com.
Russian String Orchestra
The Chamber Music Society of Central Kentucky presents the orchestra, under founding director Misha Rachlevsky, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. Tickets are $22 for adults, $6.50 for students. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.
Violin and piano concert
Violinist Miroslav Hristov and pianist Chih-Long Hu will present a free concert of works by Back, Prokofiev, Dvorak and more at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Singletary Center for the Arts recital hall, 405 Rose St. Both award-winning and critically acclaimed musicians are on the faculty at the University of Tennessee School of Music.
