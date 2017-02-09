Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Corey Kenton, 10
George Molton, 90 Proof, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Chris Weiss, 7
Ben Lacy, 7
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Radio 80, 9-1
Radio 80, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Ben Lacy, 6-9
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Caught Red Handed, 9-1
Caught Red Handed, 9-1
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Cornbread Conspiracy, Dudley Roberts, 6-9
No Boundaries, 9
Brother’s Bar-B-Que
and Brewing
464 S. Fourth St., Danville
Rachel Crowe, 8-midnight
The Soul Revue, 8-midnight
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Blackfoot Gypsies, Other Brothers, Alcatraz Shakedown, 9, $10 advance, $12 day of show
John R Miller, Jeremy Daniel Roberts, 6-8:30, $5; Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, Will Solomon, Ryvoli, 9, $10
The Revelry Jam, 4-7, $15, $25; Order of Leviathan, Foxbat, Apochryphal Revelation, 9, $6
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Rena Spears, 7
Charlie Johnson Duo, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Driftwood Gypsy, 10, $8
Papadosio, 10, $20
Mike Dillon Band, Restless Leg String Band, 10, $8
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Boogie G, 9-1
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Mark Tyree and the Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Mark Tyree and the Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; North Side Sheiks, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins Band, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 5; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 5; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Taylor Hughes, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Harold Sherman, 7-9
Zachary Hammond, 7-9
The Knight Club
1205 Old US 127, Frankfort
Five Below Band, 9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
The Xs, 9-1, $5
Matt Gwynn, 8:30-12:30
Minglewood
150 N. Limestone
Dan Hill, 9
DeBraun Thomas Trio, 9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
All Saints Fade, 9-1, $5
Jukebox Roulette, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9
Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Aly’An, 9:30, $5
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30
Solidago, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Jason Sinkhorn, 8
A Little Bit More, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Lauren Mink, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Webb Wilder, 9, $10
C The Beat, 9, $12
Airpark, 8:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments