Stage & Dance

February 9, 2017 2:10 PM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Corey Kenton, 10

George Molton, 90 Proof, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Chris Weiss, 7

Ben Lacy, 7

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Radio 80, 9-1

Radio 80, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Ben Lacy, 6-9

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Caught Red Handed, 9-1

Caught Red Handed, 9-1

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Cornbread Conspiracy, Dudley Roberts, 6-9

No Boundaries, 9

Brother’s Bar-B-Que

and Brewing

464 S. Fourth St., Danville

Rachel Crowe, 8-midnight

The Soul Revue, 8-midnight

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Blackfoot Gypsies, Other Brothers, Alcatraz Shakedown, 9, $10 advance, $12 day of show

John R Miller, Jeremy Daniel Roberts, 6-8:30, $5; Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, Will Solomon, Ryvoli, 9, $10

The Revelry Jam, 4-7, $15, $25; Order of Leviathan, Foxbat, Apochryphal Revelation, 9, $6

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Rena Spears, 7

Charlie Johnson Duo, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Driftwood Gypsy, 10, $8

Papadosio, 10, $20

Mike Dillon Band, Restless Leg String Band, 10, $8

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Boogie G, 9-1

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Mark Tyree and the Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Mark Tyree and the Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; North Side Sheiks, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins Band, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 5; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 5; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Taylor Hughes, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Harold Sherman, 7-9

Zachary Hammond, 7-9

The Knight Club

1205 Old US 127, Frankfort

Five Below Band, 9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

The Xs, 9-1, $5

Matt Gwynn, 8:30-12:30

Minglewood

150 N. Limestone

Dan Hill, 9

DeBraun Thomas Trio, 9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

All Saints Fade, 9-1, $5

Jukebox Roulette, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9

Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Aly’An, 9:30, $5

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30

Solidago, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Jason Sinkhorn, 8

A Little Bit More, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Lauren Mink, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Webb Wilder, 9, $10

C The Beat, 9, $12

Airpark, 8:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

