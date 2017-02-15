Best Bets: The Last Revel, ‘The Hunting Ground,’ Ian Bagg

The Last Revel
The Minneapolis trio will bring its original blend of folk, rock and old-time string band to Willie’s Locally Known on Sunday, and will share the stage with members of local bluegrass fave, The Wooks. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.
‘The Hunting Ground’
The One World Film Festival continues with a free screening of the 2015 documentary that explores sexual assault and “rape culture” on college campuses across the country. Showtime is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. The festival continues through March 11. Lexfilm.org.
Ian Bagg
The Canadian-born comic, who placed in the top five on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2015 and had his own one-hour special on Showtime, headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Shows are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 to $16. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Bluegrass Playwrights Showcase
Staged readings of works by local playwrights will be presented Sunday at the Lexington Public Library Farish Theatre, 140 East Main Street. The free event will feature Caitlyn W. Leonard’s “The Happy Home” at 1:30 p.m. and “A Right Blue Hill” by Ross Carter at 3:30 p.m. Bit.ly/2lRFDEw.
Lexington Chamber Chorale: ‘Historic Works Re-Mastered’
Classical music will be performed using contemporary musical language at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street. Tickets are $10 to $20. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.
Arizona Bay and Lost Dogs
The two Lexington bands play Tool and Pearl Jam at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. Tickets are $6 in advance, $9 day of show. Manchestermusichall.com.
