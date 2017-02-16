The week to come: Kane Brown, ‘Barber of Seville,’ ZZ Top

Feb. 22
Roast of Love
7:15 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. Presented by Character Assassination comedy troupe. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com. $10.
Feb. 24-26
UK Opera Theatre: ‘The Barber of Seville’
Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $33-$38. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.
Feb. 24
ZZ Top
8 p.m. Louisville Palace, Louisville. $49.50-$125. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com.
Feb. 25
Kane Brown
8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $20. Manchestermusichall.com.
Feb. 25
Your Body is a Battleground Fundraiser
8 p.m.-2 a.m. Best Friend Bar, 500 Euclid Ave. Benefit for Kentucky Health Justice Network. Featuring Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Emtre Hollis, Italian Beaches, Future Crimes. $5. Kentuckyhealthjusticenetwork.org.
