Stage & Dance

February 16, 2017 10:07 AM

The week to come: Kane Brown, ‘Barber of Seville,’ ZZ Top

Feb. 22

Roast of Love

7:15 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. Presented by Character Assassination comedy troupe. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com. $10.

Feb. 24-26

UK Opera Theatre: ‘The Barber of Seville’

Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $33-$38. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.

Feb. 24

ZZ Top

8 p.m. Louisville Palace, Louisville. $49.50-$125. 502-583-4555. Louisvillepalace.com.

Feb. 25

Kane Brown

8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $20. Manchestermusichall.com.

Feb. 25

Your Body is a Battleground Fundraiser

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Best Friend Bar, 500 Euclid Ave. Benefit for Kentucky Health Justice Network. Featuring Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Emtre Hollis, Italian Beaches, Future Crimes. $5. Kentuckyhealthjusticenetwork.org.

