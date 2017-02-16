Stage & Dance

February 16, 2017 10:08 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Brother Smith, 10

Wade Poor, 8:30; Aly’An, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7

DJ Crowe, 7

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

The Distraxions, 9-1

Rocksteady, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Space Cowboys, 9-1

Space Cowboys, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Rice, 6-9

Eric Bolander, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Vessel, 9

DJ Lavon Musk, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Heart Throb Jamboree, 8 p.m., $5; Restless Leg String Band, 10

Ranch Ghost, Johnny Conqueroo, 9, $10 advance, $12 at the door

California Cousins, Jandergan, The Past, 8-11, $5

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Keith Hubbard and Friends, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Wynn Taylor, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Anna Z and Chandler, 7

The Osborne and Tolly Jazz Duo, 7

Cocktails Bar and Grill

3090 Old Todds Rd.

The Band with No Name, 10:30-2:30

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Lancelott, Echo Mecca, Crayons, 10-1:30, $10

Attempt, Idiot Glee, Club Dub, 10, $5

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Special Sessions, 7:30-10:30

Special Sessions, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6;

Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6;

Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Timothy Baker, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Paul and Yonnie, 7-9

Harold Young, 7-9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Old School Stew, 9-1, $5

Five Below Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Kenny Owens, 9:30, $5

Boogie G and The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

DubLove, 9:30-1:30

Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, 8

Taylor Dye, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Prototype, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Sam Lewis, 9, $5

George Molton, 9, $8

The Last Revel, 8, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6 p.m.

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings, email livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

