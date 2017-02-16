Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Brother Smith, 10
Wade Poor, 8:30; Aly’An, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7
DJ Crowe, 7
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
The Distraxions, 9-1
Rocksteady, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Space Cowboys, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Rice, 6-9
Eric Bolander, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Vessel, 9
DJ Lavon Musk, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Heart Throb Jamboree, 8 p.m., $5; Restless Leg String Band, 10
Ranch Ghost, Johnny Conqueroo, 9, $10 advance, $12 at the door
California Cousins, Jandergan, The Past, 8-11, $5
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Keith Hubbard and Friends, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Wynn Taylor, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Anna Z and Chandler, 7
The Osborne and Tolly Jazz Duo, 7
Cocktails Bar and Grill
3090 Old Todds Rd.
The Band with No Name, 10:30-2:30
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Lancelott, Echo Mecca, Crayons, 10-1:30, $10
Attempt, Idiot Glee, Club Dub, 10, $5
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Special Sessions, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6;
Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6;
Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Timothy Baker, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Paul and Yonnie, 7-9
Harold Young, 7-9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Old School Stew, 9-1, $5
Five Below Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Kenny Owens, 9:30, $5
Boogie G and The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
DubLove, 9:30-1:30
Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, 8
Taylor Dye, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Prototype, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Sam Lewis, 9, $5
George Molton, 9, $8
The Last Revel, 8, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6 p.m.
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings, email livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
