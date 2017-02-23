Stage & Dance

February 23, 2017

Who’s playing where this weekend

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree, 10

Avery acoustic, 8;

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Eric Bolander, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Kings Ransom, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Better Off Dead, 9-1

Better Off Dead, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Vanguard, 9-1

Vanguard, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Chriss Weiss, 6-9

Willie Eames, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Kung Fu Grip, 9

Dudley Roberts, DJ Tone, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

C The Beat, 9, $7

Kevin Dalton & The Tuesday Blooms, Jenkins Twins, Misty Mountain String Band, 8 p.m., $7

Wood & Wire, Trucker Hat Coalition, 8

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Great Shoes 10th Anniversary, 7

Coty Taylor, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Earphoric, Big Atomic, 10, $10

Same As It Ever Was, 10, $12

Restless Leg String Band, 10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Caught Red Handed, 9-1

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Ben Lacy, Cory Cross, 7:30-10:30

Ben Lacy, Cory Cross, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers, 10:30

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Anthony Wells, 6;

Double Nickle Band, 10, $5

Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Double Nickle Band, 10, $5

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

J Poole, 7-9

Paladin, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Karaoke contest, 9

Matt Gwynn, 8:30-12:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Tony Moore & Goodtimers Band,

9-1, $5

Dustin Burchette, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Fever, 9

The Fever, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Six Pack Poets, 9:30

The Sweet Compression, 9:30

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Boogie G and The Titanics, 9:30-1:30

Ricardo, 8-midnight

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Solidago, 8-midnight

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Charlie Johnson, 8 p.m.

Paul Kinzer, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8

Gary Pack, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kimberly Carter, Carryin’ On, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Sally and George, The Jenkins Twins, 8:30, $5

The Ark Band, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

