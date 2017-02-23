Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree, 10
Avery acoustic, 8;
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Eric Bolander, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Kings Ransom, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Better Off Dead, 9-1
Better Off Dead, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Vanguard, 9-1
Vanguard, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Chriss Weiss, 6-9
Willie Eames, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Kung Fu Grip, 9
Dudley Roberts, DJ Tone, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
C The Beat, 9, $7
Kevin Dalton & The Tuesday Blooms, Jenkins Twins, Misty Mountain String Band, 8 p.m., $7
Wood & Wire, Trucker Hat Coalition, 8
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Great Shoes 10th Anniversary, 7
Coty Taylor, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Earphoric, Big Atomic, 10, $10
Same As It Ever Was, 10, $12
Restless Leg String Band, 10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Caught Red Handed, 9-1
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Ben Lacy, Cory Cross, 7:30-10:30
Ben Lacy, Cory Cross, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers, 10:30
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Anthony Wells, 6;
Double Nickle Band, 10, $5
Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Double Nickle Band, 10, $5
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
J Poole, 7-9
Paladin, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Karaoke contest, 9
Matt Gwynn, 8:30-12:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Tony Moore & Goodtimers Band,
9-1, $5
Dustin Burchette, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Fever, 9
The Fever, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Six Pack Poets, 9:30
The Sweet Compression, 9:30
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Boogie G and The Titanics, 9:30-1:30
Ricardo, 8-midnight
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Solidago, 8-midnight
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Charlie Johnson, 8 p.m.
Paul Kinzer, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8
Gary Pack, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kimberly Carter, Carryin’ On, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Sally and George, The Jenkins Twins, 8:30, $5
The Ark Band, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
