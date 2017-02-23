‘Hamilton’ national tour stop announced in Louisville

The national tour of the blockbuster Broadway show “Hamilton” will be making a stop in Louisville during the 2018-2019 season.
The musical will be performed at The Kentucky Center for the Arts, but an exact date has not yet been released.
Purchasing a season subscription for the 2017-2018 Broadway series and renewing for the 2018-2019 season will be the best way to guarantee a ticket to the show, according to a news release from PNC Broadway in Louisville. Tickets will be made available to people who renew their subscriptions before they’re offered to the general public.
The show was announced Thursday alongside the 2017-2018 season line-up, which includes “Waitress,” “Finding Neverland,” “Chicago” and “School of Rock.”
Earlier this month, Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the musical would be performed at Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center for the Arts during the 2018-2019 season.
Exact dates and performance details will be announced for both the Louisville and Cincinnati “Hamilton” performances at a later time.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
