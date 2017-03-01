Theater fans can binge on conference’s many shows

If the atmosphere in downtown Lexington this weekend seems a little more colorful and dramatic than usual, that’s because more than 5,000 theater artists from around the Southeast have descended on Lexington to attend the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) at the Lexington Center and surrounding venues this week.
The largest theater conference in the nation, SETC not only offers more than 300 workshops, auditions, and networking opportunities, it also hosts five theater festivals within the convention, including a Ten Minute Play Festival, the Theatre for Youth Festival, High School Theatre Festival, Fringe Festival and Community Theatre Festival.
What does that mean for the general public?
Since the latter three are open to the public, theater and lots of it.
Theater lovers can indulge themselves throughout the day and evening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon, choosing from among a few dozen performances that remain to be showcased this weekend as part of the convention’s fests.
Clay Thornton, a spokesperson for SETC, says that each of the festivals has something distinctly different to offer audiences, depending on their tastes and interests.
“The Community Theatre Festival is going to be more broadly received plays that have stood the test of time,” says Thornton. “In many cases, they are favorites in their communities.”
For instance, this year’s selections include well-known pieces such as “The Glass Menagerie” by Alabama’s Wetumpka Depot Players, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” by Florida’s Star Center Theatre and “Last Train to Nibroc” by Georgia’s Dalton Little Theatre.
Kentucky’s entries into the festival include Ashland’s Paramount Players with “Cabaret” and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s “Who Am I This Time?” with back to back showtimes at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday.
Each featured play was a winner at its respective state theater convention earlier this year. Two of the featured plays will be chosen to represent the southeastern region at the National AACTFest 2017 in Rochester, Minnesota, in June of this year.
“The community theater, they’re trying to sell tickets in their respective communities,” says Thornton. “The Fringe Festival is more about trying to get a message out.”
In other words, the Fringe Festival is a more purely artistic endeavor that invites experimentation and features all-original work as opposed to time-tested classics.
This year’s Fringe Festival is heavy on one-person shows, puppetry, and music and explores themes of self-discovery.
From “Breakneck Julius Caesar,” by Timothy Mooney, which is just what it sounds like — one man racing through Shakespeare’s classic tale — to Dawn Larson’s “Vicious Hillbilly,” a one-woman show about dating in the South as a self-identified “progressive hillbilly,” the Fringe Festival showcases five original works by the region’s established and emerging voices.
“There are no tickets required and no cost for anyone attending, but folks would need to show up about 15 minutes prior to the show,” says Thornton. “Come on out and check out something different.”
The high school theater festival is also open to the public, though there is a $20 charge to see the one-act plays in blocks of five. Bryan Station High School’s “The Cagebirds” was slated for Thursday night, and Corbin High School’s “Still Waters Run Deep” is set for Friday.
If you go
Southeastern Theatre Conference festivals
Community Theatre Festival: 2:45-10 p.m. Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri., noon-4:30 p.m. Sat. at the Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. Admission is free and open to the public; seating priority will be given to conference attendees.
Fringe Festival: Midnight Thurs., noon-6 p.m. Fri., 10:30 a.m. Sat. at Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. Admission is free and open to the public; seating priority will be given to conference attendees. (Note: Though it is at the Children’s Theatre, a number of the Fringe Festival shows are not suitable for general audiences.)
High School Theatre Festival: All day Thursday and Friday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Admission for the general public is $20 for blocks of five plays.
Online: Find schedules and more information at Setc.org.
