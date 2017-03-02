Best Bets for the weekend: Monster Jam, Henry Cho, ‘The Diplomat,’ Tales and Ales

Monster Jam
Jacked-up monster trucks blast into Rupp Arena for action-packed competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $16.50 to $81.50. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
‘The Diplomat’
The One World Film Festival continues with a free screening of the 2015 documentary about ambassador Richard Holbrooke, whose career spanned 50 years of American foreign policy. Show time is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. Lexfilm.org.
Tails and Ales
Enjoy an evening of beer tasting, snacks and live music to support the animals at the Lexington Humane Society, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike. Tickets are $55. Lexingtonhumanesociety.org.
Blue Grass Trust Antiques and Garden Show
More than 80 exhibitors will display fine antiques, garden and landscape accents, jewelry, prints and more. The weekend will include lectures, a silent auction and a “Kentucky Treasures” exhibit, featuring Kentucky folk art. Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway. Daily tickets are $20, $30 for the run of the show. Bgtantiquesandgardenshow.org.
Henry Cho
The veteran comedian’s TV and film credits include appearances on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Universal’s “McHale’s Navy” and his own Comedy Central special. This weekend he returns to Lexington to headline at Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $17 and $20. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
GleanKy ninth annual Heirloom Seed Sale
More than 50 varieties of heirloom seeds, including tomatoes, beans, cucumbers, melons and more, will be sold. All proceeds go to GleanKy, which gathers and redistributes excess fresh fruits and vegetables to Kentucky’s hungry. The popular event is now two days: from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hunter Presbyterian Church, 109 Rosemont Garden, and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Temple Adath Israel, 124 North Ashland Avenue. Gleanky.org/heirloom-seed-sale.
