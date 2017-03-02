Stage & Dance

March 2, 2017 3:04 PM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

JoJo Gunn, 10

Travis Harris and WCT, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Rocksteady, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 9-1

Vanguard, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Andy Rucker, 6-9

Josh Nolan, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

Slugger, The Slams, 9,

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Bendigo Fletcher, Johnny Conqueroo, Much Obliged, 8

Goddamn Gallows, NP Presley, When Particles Collide, 8

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Sorry Atari, 8-midnight

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Marble Creek Rangers, 9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Rena Spears, 7

Charlie Johnson, 7

Cocktails Bar and Grill

3090 Old Todds Rd.

Hayner & Smiley, 10:30-2:30

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Ford Theatre Reunion, Frigid Kitty, The Recipe for Gamma Rays, 10, $10

Agent Orange, The Queers, Guttermouth, 9, $18

Restless Leg String Band, 10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Mike Cleary, 7:30-10:30

Mike Cleary, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Throwbacks, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins Band, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Paladin, 7-9

Harold Sherman, 7-9

The Listening Room at Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church

180 E. Maxwell St.

The Tealights, 7, $10, $5 student suggested donation

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Graveyard Romeos, 9-1, $5

LexVegas, 9-1

Minglewood

150 N. Limestone

Griffin Cobb, Tyler Turcotte, 9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Eddie Barber, 9-1, $5

Trailer Trash, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Stairway II Zeppelin, 9

100 Percent Angus, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

The Ranahans, 9:30, $5

The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8

Brent Larimore, Rusty Ruth, 8

Red Barn Radio open mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

People’s Choice Karaoke, 8

Boon Alley Band, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Way to Egress, 9, $10

Folk Soul Revival, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Related content

Stage & Dance

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds

View more video

Entertainment Videos