Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
JoJo Gunn, 10
Travis Harris and WCT, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Rocksteady, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 9-1
Vanguard, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Andy Rucker, 6-9
Josh Nolan, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
Slugger, The Slams, 9,
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Bendigo Fletcher, Johnny Conqueroo, Much Obliged, 8
Goddamn Gallows, NP Presley, When Particles Collide, 8
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Sorry Atari, 8-midnight
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Marble Creek Rangers, 9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Rena Spears, 7
Charlie Johnson, 7
Cocktails Bar and Grill
3090 Old Todds Rd.
Hayner & Smiley, 10:30-2:30
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Ford Theatre Reunion, Frigid Kitty, The Recipe for Gamma Rays, 10, $10
Agent Orange, The Queers, Guttermouth, 9, $18
Restless Leg String Band, 10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Mike Cleary, 7:30-10:30
Mike Cleary, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Throwbacks, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins Band, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; The Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Paladin, 7-9
Harold Sherman, 7-9
The Listening Room at Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church
180 E. Maxwell St.
The Tealights, 7, $10, $5 student suggested donation
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Graveyard Romeos, 9-1, $5
LexVegas, 9-1
Minglewood
150 N. Limestone
Griffin Cobb, Tyler Turcotte, 9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Eddie Barber, 9-1, $5
Trailer Trash, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Stairway II Zeppelin, 9
100 Percent Angus, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
The Ranahans, 9:30, $5
The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8
Brent Larimore, Rusty Ruth, 8
Red Barn Radio open mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
People’s Choice Karaoke, 8
Boon Alley Band, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Way to Egress, 9, $10
Folk Soul Revival, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments