The week to come: Gallery Hop, Rockin’ Road to Dublin, ‘Barefoot in the Park’

1:47 "In bed with Denzel." Viola Davis talks a about the intimacy of acting Pause

1:09 Assistant Police Chief Mike Murray on the need for a new Versailles police headquarters

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:25 Deric Lostutter in court for arraignment