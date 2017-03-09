Stage & Dance

March 9, 2017 4:01 PM

The week to come: Gallery Hop, Rockin’ Road to Dublin, ‘Barefoot in the Park’

By Harriett Hendren

March 15

Rockin’ Road to Dublin

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $29-$49. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

March 17

Gallery Hop

5-8 p.m. A free tour of downtown galleries. Guides available at ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. or go to Galleryhoplex.com.

March 17-19

Broadway Live: ‘Barefoot In the Park’

8 p.m. Fri.; 2 and 8 p.m. Sat.; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$130. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

March 17-19

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: ‘Urban Dancers’

7 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. $25 adults, $20 students and children. 859-425-2550. Kyballet.com.

March 18-26

‘Peter Pan Jr.’

Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. $15. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.

