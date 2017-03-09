St. Patrick’s Festival and Parade
The traditional Irish celebration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the Shamrock Shuffle 3K in downtown Lexington. The blessing of the keg is 11 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone, followed by a day of live music and entertainment. The parade begins at 1 p.m., traveling down Main Street from Midland Avenue to North Mill Street. Lexingtonstpatsparade.org.
‘Trio’ Album Tribute
It’s been 30 years since Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris released their collaborative album ‘Trio.’ At 7 p.m. Sunday at The Burl, Whitney Acke, Melanie Pauley and Rhyan Sinclair perform the platinum-selling album in full. Tickets are $10. Proceeds go to Greenhouse 17. Bit.ly/triotribute.
‘The Danish Girl’
Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne portrays Lili Elbe, one of the earliest known recipients of sex-reassignment surgery, in this 2015 film. The free screening, the final show of this year’s One World Film Festival, is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. Lexfilm.org.
‘The Three Musketeers’
The Tates Creek High School Drama Club presents Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of “The Three Musketeers” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the school, 1111 Centre Parkway. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.
CKYO Teen Arts Festival
The Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras present a day of music Sunday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. The Preparatory String and Concert orchestras play at 3:30 p.m. in a concert featuring the world premiere of Stephen Wood’s “The Red River Symphony.” The Jazz Repertory and Jazz Arts Orchestras play at 5:30 p.m. At 7:30, the Repertory and Symphony orchestras perform a concert featuring Concerto Competition winners Amber Adkins (violin), Andy Du (piano) and Madison Jones (violin). Tickets are $13 adults, $8 students, $10 seniors. Call 859-257-4929 or go to CKYO.org.
Estill County Storm Relief Benefit Concert
Dozens of musicians will perform at a benefit for Estill County families left homeless by last week’s storm, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Estill County Board of Education in the Old Estill County High School gym, 253 Main Street in Irvine. The lineup includes Eric Cummins and Don Rogers, The Local Honeys, Arthur Hancock and CJ Cain of The Wooks, Tyler Childers and more. A $10 donation is recommended at the door.
‘Decades Rewind’
This evening of music features more than 60 songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Show time is 7 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $31 to $46. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
