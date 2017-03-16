Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Avery Crabtree, 8; Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Eric Bolander, 7-10
Paper Moon, 7-10
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Caught Red Handed, 9
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Rice, 6-9
Eric Bolander, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Dudley Roberts, Hellbent Hearts, The Slams, 9
Eddie Barber, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Kentucky Sons, Joslyn, Jeremy Roberts, Flat Trucker, 8, $7
The Wooks, NewTown, 8, $12-$15
Zach Longoria Project, Brother Smith, 8, $8
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Retro Symphony, 9
The Stardevils, 9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
Aly’An, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Byron McChord, 7
Chelsea Stepp, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Mac Sabbath, Metalachi, Okilly Dokilly, 9, $20
Born Cross Eyed, 9, $10
5 O’clock Somewhere
210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.
Five Below Band, 9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Mark Tyree, Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Hall’s On the River
1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Andy Rucker, 7-10
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
David and the UKTVs, 9
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Trippin Roots, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Minglewood
150 N. Limestone
Matty Rodgers, 9
Dan Hill, 9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Tony Moore,
9-1, $5
Dillon Carmichael, 9-1, $5
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Aly’An, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
One Lane Bridge, 4 p.m.; Kyle & Sable Snyder, 8
Liam’s Fancy, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Hughes, 8
Ray Adams, Zach Lafferty, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
