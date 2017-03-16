Who’s playing where this weekend

Stage & Dance

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Avery Crabtree, 8; Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Eric Bolander, 7-10

Paper Moon, 7-10

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Caught Red Handed, 9

Caught Red Handed, 9

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Rice, 6-9

Eric Bolander, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Dudley Roberts, Hellbent Hearts, The Slams, 9

Eddie Barber, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Kentucky Sons, Joslyn, Jeremy Roberts, Flat Trucker, 8, $7

The Wooks, NewTown, 8, $12-$15

Zach Longoria Project, Brother Smith, 8, $8

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Retro Symphony, 9

The Stardevils, 9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

Aly’An, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Byron McChord, 7

Chelsea Stepp, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Mac Sabbath, Metalachi, Okilly Dokilly, 9, $20

Born Cross Eyed, 9, $10

5 O’clock Somewhere

210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.

Five Below Band, 9

Five Below Band, 9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Mark Tyree, Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Mark Tyree, Jazz Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Hall’s On the River

1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Andy Rucker, 7-10

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

David and the UKTVs, 9

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Trippin Roots, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9-1

LexVegas, 9-1

Minglewood

150 N. Limestone

Matty Rodgers, 9

Dan Hill, 9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Tony Moore,

9-1, $5

Dillon Carmichael, 9-1, $5

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Aly’An, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

One Lane Bridge, 4 p.m.; Kyle & Sable Snyder, 8

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Hughes, 8

Ray Adams, Zach Lafferty, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

