March 16, 2017 9:58 AM

The week to come: Riverdance, Fourth Friday, Tasting for the Springs

March 21

Bella’s Bartok

8:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.

March 21

‘Our Heavenly Bodies’ screening

7 p.m. Lexington Public Library Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St. Free screening of the 1925 science-fiction film with live music by Coupler. Lexingtonfilmleague.org.

March 21, 22

Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary World Tour

7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $15-$85. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.

March 24

Fourth Friday: ‘Expanding Fields’

6-9 p.m. March 24. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. $5. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.

March 25

10th annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Self-guided tour of 17 wineries. Choose your own starting point. $20. Proceeds go to McConnell Springs. 859-272-0682. McConnellsprings.org.

