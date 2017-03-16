The week to come: Riverdance, Fourth Friday, Tasting for the Springs

March 21
Bella’s Bartok
8:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.
March 21
‘Our Heavenly Bodies’ screening
7 p.m. Lexington Public Library Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St. Free screening of the 1925 science-fiction film with live music by Coupler. Lexingtonfilmleague.org.
March 21, 22
Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary World Tour
7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $15-$85. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
March 24
Fourth Friday: ‘Expanding Fields’
6-9 p.m. March 24. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. $5. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.
March 25
10th annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Self-guided tour of 17 wineries. Choose your own starting point. $20. Proceeds go to McConnell Springs. 859-272-0682. McConnellsprings.org.
