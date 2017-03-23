Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Woodhill Shopping Center
County Wide, 10
Larry Williams, 10
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Chris Weiss, 7-10
1375 S. Broadway
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9-1
Boogie G & The Titantics, 9-1
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Chris Weiss, 6-9
DO Crowe, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
Yellow Dye No. 5, 9
375 Thompson Rd.
Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Magnolia Boulevard, 9, $7
Allman Butter Band, 9, $7
The Jettisons, Test Passenger, Hellbent Heart, 9, $5
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, midnight-2
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Rena Spears, 7
723 National Ave.
The Big Maracas, 8, $8
Johnny Conqueroo, Voodoo Economics, 9, $5
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
1200 Red Mile Rd.
1 Sound, 9-1
170 Jefferson St.
Special Session, 7:30-10:30
Ben Lacy, Cory Cross, 7:30-10:30
1987 N. Broadway
Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Elvis Cocktail, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; Elvis Cocktail, 10, $5
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Taylor Hughes, 7-10
111 Woodland Ave.
Paul & Yoonie, 7-9
Paper Moon, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9-1
LexVegas, 9-1
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Pistol Whip, 9-1, $5
George Molton and 90 Proof Band, 9-1, $5
2051 Richmond Rd.
Encore of Lexington, 9
249 W. Short St.
Ben Lacy Trio, 9:30, $5
Greg Finger Band, 9:30, $5
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Paul Kinzer, 7
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8
Gary Pack, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
286 Southland Dr.
The Ark Band, 11:30, $10
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments