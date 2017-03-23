Stage & Dance

March 23, 2017 9:05 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

County Wide, 10

Larry Williams, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9-1

Boogie G & The Titantics, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Chris Weiss, 6-9

DO Crowe, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

Yellow Dye No. 5, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Magnolia Boulevard, 9, $7

Allman Butter Band, 9, $7

The Jettisons, Test Passenger, Hellbent Heart, 9, $5

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, midnight-2

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Rena Spears, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

The Big Maracas, 8, $8

Johnny Conqueroo, Voodoo Economics, 9, $5

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

1 Sound, 9-1

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Special Session, 7:30-10:30

Ben Lacy, Cory Cross, 7:30-10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Elvis Cocktail, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; Elvis Cocktail, 10, $5

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Taylor Hughes, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Paul & Yoonie, 7-9

Paper Moon, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9-1

LexVegas, 9-1

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Pistol Whip, 9-1, $5

George Molton and 90 Proof Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Ben Lacy Trio, 9:30, $5

Greg Finger Band, 9:30, $5

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Paul Kinzer, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8

Gary Pack, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Ark Band, 11:30, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Stage & Dance

