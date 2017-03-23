The week to come: Robert Kirkman, Aaron Lewis, Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show

March 30
An Evening with Robert Kirkman
7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. Ekucenter.com. $20. VIP $100.
March 30
Aaron Lewis
8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $30. VIP $60. Manchestermusichall.com.
March 31-April 2
Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show
Heritage Hall and Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $9 adults, $8 seniors, free for ages 16 and younger. Ckyhomeshow.com.
March 31
Loretta Lynn
8 p.m. Louisville Palace, Louisville. Sold out. Louisvillepalace.com.
April 2
‘Thy Will be Done: An Easter Oratorio’
4 p.m. Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $15-$35. Free for ages 12 and younger. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.
