March 23, 2017 9:13 AM

The week to come: Robert Kirkman, Aaron Lewis, Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show

March 30

An Evening with Robert Kirkman

7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. Ekucenter.com. $20. VIP $100.

March 30

Aaron Lewis

8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $30. VIP $60. Manchestermusichall.com.

March 31-April 2

Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show

Heritage Hall and Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $9 adults, $8 seniors, free for ages 16 and younger. Ckyhomeshow.com.

March 31

Loretta Lynn

8 p.m. Louisville Palace, Louisville. Sold out. Louisvillepalace.com.

April 2

‘Thy Will be Done: An Easter Oratorio’

4 p.m. Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $15-$35. Free for ages 12 and younger. 859-257-4929. Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center.

