Best Bets for the Weekend: ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ Fourth Friday, Wine Barrel Tasting

‘Peter Pan Jr.’
Join the Lexington Children’s Theatre for a musical adventure with Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday at the theater’s Learning Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $15. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
Fourth Friday: ‘Expanding Fields’
The closing reception of the exhibit of art by architects will feature music by Nicholas Penn and Interactive Inflatables by Informal Office. It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Admission is $5. 859-254-7024. Lexingtonartleague.org.
10th annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs
Choose your own starting point in this self-guided tour of 17 wineries, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20. Proceeds go to McConnell Springs. 859-272-0682. McConnellsprings.org.
UK basketball and Chuck Berry
Rock fans and the Wildcat faithful will want to head to the Kentucky Theatre on Friday for a free double feature. Starting at 6 p.m., “Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll’” will be screened. The 1987 documentary about the late Chuck Berry includes performances by Keith Richards, Etta James and Eric Clapton. At 9:40 p.m., Kentucky takes on the University of California Los Angeles in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Memphis.
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
The School for the Creative and Performing Arts presents the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, which is an homage to Broadway shows of the past. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for children, students and seniors. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Etta May
The “Queen of Southern Sass” wraps up a two-week stand at Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. Shows are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $19 and $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
