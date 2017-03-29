Best Bets for the weekend: ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show, Glenn Miller Orchestra

‘The Little Mermaid’
More than 130 young dancers will bring to life the story of a mermaid longing to be human in this production by Bluegrass Youth Ballet. Senior dancer Lilia Thomas stars as the Little Mermaid, and Cincinnati Ballet’s Sam Jones is the Prince. The cast includes the Little Mermaid’s sisters, a Sea Witch and a host of underwater creatures, including dolphins, jellyfish and a sea dragon that is a big puppet.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House. Tickets are $15 to $18. Join cast members for an “Under the Sea” tea party, with tea and cookies, following Saturday’s performance. Tickets are $8. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show
See the latest in gardening, landscaping, kitchens, baths and more. Celebrity guests will include Matt Muenster of DIY’s “Bath Crashers” and Brian Santos, “The Wall Wizard.” Hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Center, 430 West Vine Street. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for ages 16 and younger. Ckyhomeshow.com.
Lexington Chamber Orchestra
Violinist Rebecca Mosloff and violist Derek Mosloff will join the Lexington Chamber Orchestra for its final concert of the season, Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive. Other works will include the University of Kentucky Guitar Quartet performing Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concierto Andaluz.” There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. Admission is free; suggested donations of $10 will be accepted. Lexingtonchamberorchestra.com.
Stephanie Jeter
The professor of traditional music at Morehead State University performs an evening of Appalachian music, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Willie’s Locally Known. Cover is $5. Willieslocallyknown.com.
United in Welcoming
Enjoy a night of West African cuisine and live music at this benefit for Kentucky Refugee Ministries from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sav’s Grill. Achu Normad, Abraham Mwinda, James Moore, Erica Rumbley and Jeremy Wade will perform. Bit.ly/2nFdSDo.
Glenn Miller Orchestra
The big band performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lancaster Grand Theatre in Lancaster. Tickets are $30 to $45. 859-583-1716. Lancastergrand.com.
Comments