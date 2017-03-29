The week to come: Keeneland, Beaux Arts Ball, DeRay Davis

April 4
Legends In Concert
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$65. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
April 5-26
Kentucky Theatre 25th anniversary Film Festival
1:30, 7:15, 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays. “Wizard of Oz” 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” 9:30 p.m. April 5. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $6. Kentuckytheater.com.
April 6-9
DeRay Davis
Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $22, $25. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
April 7-28
Keeneland Spring Meet
Gates open 11 a.m. First race 1:05 p.m. No racing Mondays, Tuesdays and April 16. Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd. General admission $5, free for ages 12 and younger. 859-254-3412. Keeneland.com.
April 8
Beaux Arts Ball
9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $20 advance, $25 at the door. Beaux-arts-ball.org.
Comments