March 30, 2017 4:47 PM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Corey Kenton, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Ben Lacy, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Cheap Whiskey, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Jam at the Backstretch, 3-7

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Willie Eames, 6-9

Adam Fister, 6-9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Quiet Hollers, Matt Woods Band, Calumet, 8, $10

Sirius Blvck, Devine Carama, Harvard Drive, 9, $5-$7

Sundy Best, Leah Blevins, Brother Smith, Ryan Allen, 4, $15

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger Bondurant, 10-2

George Molton, John McHugh, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Byron McChord, 7

The Osborne & Tolly Jazz Duo, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Benefit for Augie: The Wooks, Green Genes, Bluegrass Collective, Baja Yetis, more, 5, $20

Come As You Aren’t: Fela Kuti, Pink Floyd Tribute, 9, $10

Coralee Open Mic, 7-9; Restless Leg String Band, 9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

The Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Mark Tyree, Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Mark Tyree, Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins Band, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6; Eddie Barber Band, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Zach Hammond Group, 7-9

J Poole Duo, 7-9

The Listening Room, Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church

180 W. Maxwell St.

Stephanie Jeter and Friends, 7, $10 adults, $5 students, suggested donation

Minglewood

150 N. Limestone

Terrapin Tortuga, 9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Ranahans Band, 9-1, $5

Trailer Trash Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Honey Child, 9

Honey Child, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Zeds Dead, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Lions of Mercury, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; A Little Bit More album release party, Ray Adams, 8

Kevin Dalton and The Tuesday Blooms, 8

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Custom Made Bluegrass, 8-11

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Hayseed Dixie, 9:30, $15

Don Gallardo and How Far West, 9:30, $5

Stephanie Jeter, 8:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits.

