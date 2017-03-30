Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Corey Kenton, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Ben Lacy, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Cheap Whiskey, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Jam at the Backstretch, 3-7
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Willie Eames, 6-9
Adam Fister, 6-9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Quiet Hollers, Matt Woods Band, Calumet, 8, $10
Sirius Blvck, Devine Carama, Harvard Drive, 9, $5-$7
Sundy Best, Leah Blevins, Brother Smith, Ryan Allen, 4, $15
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger Bondurant, 10-2
George Molton, John McHugh, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Byron McChord, 7
The Osborne & Tolly Jazz Duo, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Benefit for Augie: The Wooks, Green Genes, Bluegrass Collective, Baja Yetis, more, 5, $20
Come As You Aren’t: Fela Kuti, Pink Floyd Tribute, 9, $10
Coralee Open Mic, 7-9; Restless Leg String Band, 9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
The Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Mark Tyree, Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Mark Tyree, Soul Syndicate, 7:30-10:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins Band, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6; Eddie Barber Band, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Zach Hammond Group, 7-9
J Poole Duo, 7-9
The Listening Room, Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church
180 W. Maxwell St.
Stephanie Jeter and Friends, 7, $10 adults, $5 students, suggested donation
Minglewood
150 N. Limestone
Terrapin Tortuga, 9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Ranahans Band, 9-1, $5
Trailer Trash Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Honey Child, 9
Honey Child, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Zeds Dead, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Lions of Mercury, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; A Little Bit More album release party, Ray Adams, 8
Kevin Dalton and The Tuesday Blooms, 8
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Custom Made Bluegrass, 8-11
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Hayseed Dixie, 9:30, $15
Don Gallardo and How Far West, 9:30, $5
Stephanie Jeter, 8:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
