Best Bets this weekend: Keeneland, ‘Amadeus,’ Alcatraz Shakedown, Beaux Arts Ball

Keeneland Spring Meet
It’s opening weekend of the spring meet at Keeneland Race Course at 4201 Versailles Road, and Kentucky Derby prep race the Toyota Bluegrass Stakes is at 6:17 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 11 a.m.; racing starts at 1:05 p.m. Friday through April 28. No racing Mondays, Tuesdays and April 16. General admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. 859-254-3412. Keeneland.com.
‘Amadeus Live’
The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents “Amadeus Live” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greaves Concert Hall in Highland Heights (a Saturday performance is sold out). This will be a screening of the 1984 Mozart biopic, “Amadeus,” accompanied by full orchestra, chorus and a pianist. Tickets are $24-$40. 859-431-6216. Kyso.org.
Alcatraz Shakedown
Alcatraz Shakedown celebrates the release of its newest EP, “Light the Cannons,” with a show at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Bryan Minks and the KY Sons and Mojo Thunder will also perform. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.
Beaux Arts Ball
The annual night of music, fashion, costumes and dance is from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. It’s for ages 18 and older, and partygoers must show ID. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit Institute 193, the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning and the University of Kentucky College of Design. Beaux-arts-ball.org.
‘I Am a Kentuckian’
“I Am A Kentuckian,” a video recognizing the immigrant community in the Bluegrass, will premiere from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smiley Pete Publishing, 434 Old Vine Street. The evening will include music, poetry and food from immigrant-owned restaurants and businesses. Admission to the family-friendly event is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will go to the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and Kentucky Refugee Ministries Lexington. Bit.ly/2oDY1G3.
DeRay Davis
The comedian and actor who appeared in HBO’s “Entourage” and Comedy Central’s “Reno 911” brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle. Showtimes are 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $22 and $25. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Comments