The week to come: Lil Wayne, Ben Rector, ‘Cinderella’

April 13
Thursday Night Live: Swing Street
5 p.m., live music 5:30-8 p.m. Cheapside Park, 251 Main St. Free. Downtownlex.com.
April 13
Ben Rector
7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $10-$30. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
April 14
Lexington Philharmonic: Beethoven and Brahms
7:30 p.m. Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $25-$75. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org.
April 14
Lil Wayne
8 p.m. Louisville Palace, Louisville. $55-$325. Louisvilllepalace.com.
April 15
The Lexington Ballet: ‘Cinderella’
2 and 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $20-$41. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
