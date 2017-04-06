Stage & Dance

April 6, 2017 3:02 PM

The week to come: Lil Wayne, Ben Rector, ‘Cinderella’

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

April 13

Thursday Night Live: Swing Street

5 p.m., live music 5:30-8 p.m. Cheapside Park, 251 Main St. Free. Downtownlex.com.

April 13

Ben Rector

7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $10-$30. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.

April 14

Lexington Philharmonic: Beethoven and Brahms

7:30 p.m. Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $25-$75. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org.

April 14

Lil Wayne

8 p.m. Louisville Palace, Louisville. $55-$325. Louisvilllepalace.com.

April 15

The Lexington Ballet: ‘Cinderella’

2 and 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $20-$41. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

