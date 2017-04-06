Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Al’s Bar

601 N. Limestone

Sempervivi CD Release, Home Grown Head, Ezra, Wesley Saylor, 9, $5

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree, 10

Avery Crabtree, 8;

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Paper Moon, 7-10

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Radio 80, 9-1

Radio 80, 9-1

The Conch Republic, 5-8

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Bent Penny Band, 9-1

Bent Penny Band, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Chris Weiss, 6-9

DJ Rice, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Electric Garden, Vessel, 9

Graveyard Romeos, 5150, 9

Cocktails Bar and Grill

3090 Old Todds Rd.

Hayner and Smiley, 10:30-2:30

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Marble Creek Rangers, 8-11

Paul Childers, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30

Jim Richardson, 8:30;

Greg Austin, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6;

Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Taylor Hughes, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Harold Young, 7-9

Harold Sherman, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Nantzlane, 9-1, $5

Aly’An, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Johnson Brothers, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Ben Lacy Trio, 9:30, $5

The Ranahans, 9:30, $5

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Chris Linton, 8

Troy Estes, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Dan Tedesco, 9, $10

C The Beat, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

