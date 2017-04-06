Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Al’s Bar
601 N. Limestone
Sempervivi CD Release, Home Grown Head, Ezra, Wesley Saylor, 9, $5
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree, 10
Avery Crabtree, 8;
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Paper Moon, 7-10
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Radio 80, 9-1
The Conch Republic, 5-8
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Bent Penny Band, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Chris Weiss, 6-9
DJ Rice, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Electric Garden, Vessel, 9
Graveyard Romeos, 5150, 9
Cocktails Bar and Grill
3090 Old Todds Rd.
Hayner and Smiley, 10:30-2:30
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Marble Creek Rangers, 8-11
Paul Childers, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30
Jim Richardson, 8:30;
Greg Austin, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tiffaney Nesbeth, 6; Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6;
Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Taylor Hughes, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Harold Young, 7-9
Harold Sherman, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9:30-1:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Nantzlane, 9-1, $5
Aly’An, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Johnson Brothers, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Ben Lacy Trio, 9:30, $5
The Ranahans, 9:30, $5
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Chris Linton, 8
Troy Estes, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Dan Tedesco, 9, $10
C The Beat, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night.
