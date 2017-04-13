The week to come: Kentucky Crafted, Jason Isbell, Kentucky On Ice

April 20-23
Disney On Ice: ‘Dare To Dream’
Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $10-$60. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
April 20-23
Association of Lincoln Presenters Convention
Various venues in Lexington and surrounding areas. Lincolnpresenters.net.
April 21-23
Broadway Live: The Midtown Men
Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$115. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
April 21-23
Kentucky Crafted: The Market
Open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. One-day ticket $12, $10 seniors, military and state employees with ID, free for ages 15 and younger. Artscouncil.ky.gov.
April 21
Jason Isbell
7:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. $30-$65. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.
Comments