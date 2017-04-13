Stage & Dance

April 13, 2017 10:45 AM

The week to come: Kentucky Crafted, Jason Isbell, Kentucky On Ice

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

April 20-23

Disney On Ice: ‘Dare To Dream’

Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $10-$60. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.

April 20-23

Association of Lincoln Presenters Convention

Various venues in Lexington and surrounding areas. Lincolnpresenters.net.

April 21-23

Broadway Live: The Midtown Men

Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$115. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

April 21-23

Kentucky Crafted: The Market

Open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. One-day ticket $12, $10 seniors, military and state employees with ID, free for ages 15 and younger. Artscouncil.ky.gov.

April 21

Jason Isbell

7:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. $30-$65. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds 1:56

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds
Behind the scenes of Romeo and Juliet ballet photo shoot 2:03

Behind the scenes of Romeo and Juliet ballet photo shoot
UK softball coach Rachel Lawson on the Cats' 10-1 rout of Louisville 1:42

UK softball coach Rachel Lawson on the Cats' 10-1 rout of Louisville

View More Video

Entertainment Videos