Best Bets: Loni Love, Kite Fest, ‘Cinderella’

Loni Love
“The Real” co-host, who appears with Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts in the upcoming movie “Mother’s Day,” headlines at Comedy Off Broadway this weekend. One performance is already sold out. Remaining shows are 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $19 and $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Kite Fest
Kites will soar in the skies above Jacobson Park at this annual festival, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The day will include kite making, children’s games, a magician and an obstacle course. Free sunscreen will be available, and food vendors will be on site. Lexingtonky.gov/kite-fest.
‘Cinderella’
Ayako Hasebe Lloyd dances the title role in the Lexington Ballet’s production, featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s classic score. Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $20 to $41. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
‘Diary of a Worm, a Spider and a Fly’
Lexington Children’s Theatre presents a buggy musical based on the Doreen Cronin books. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. April 23 at the theater’s Main Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
LiveWell 5K
UK Health and Wellness hosts this family-friendly run/walk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Coldstream Park Legacy Trail at the Embassy Suites, 1801 Newtown Pike. Registration is $20 through 4 p.m. Friday, $25 after, free for ages 9 and younger. www.uky.edu/hr/wellness/5k.
Easter Bunny Train Ride
There will be bunny hugs and handshakes for everyone on this springtime excursion at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum in Versailles. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children. 859-873-2476. Bgrm.org.
