Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
American Legion Post 341
1493 Leestown Rd.
Switchback, 8-midnight
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Travis Harris & WCT, 10
Tyler Booth, 8; George Molton, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Eric Cummins Band, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
SuperFecta, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Josh Nolan, 6-9
Derek Spencer, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Fear of Falling, Mark Spencer Project, 9
Stone Soup, 9
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Sorry Atari, 8-midnight
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Kings of Freon, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Friends, 10-2
If Birds Could Fly, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Turkuaz, Organ Freeman, 10, $15-$18
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Soul Syndicate, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Old School Stew, 10:30
Drunk n Sailor, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6;
Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Anthony Smalls, 6;
Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Trippin Root, 7-10
Josh Wright, 7-10
La Fiesta Grande
334 St. Clair St., Frankfort
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9:30-1:30
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Sweet Honey, 9, $5
Sweet Honey, 7;
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Retro Symphony, 9:30-1:30
Wayne Whitehouse,
Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Solidago, 8-midnight
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, 8
Buck Winburn, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Corey Kenton, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Joslyn & Sweet Compression, Lee Carroll’s Afro Funk All Stars, 9, $10
Gideon Alorwoyie,
Achu Normand, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
