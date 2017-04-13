Stage & Dance

April 13, 2017 11:26 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

American Legion Post 341

1493 Leestown Rd.

Switchback, 8-midnight

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Travis Harris & WCT, 10

Tyler Booth, 8; George Molton, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Eric Cummins Band, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

SuperFecta, 9-1

SuperFecta, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Josh Nolan, 6-9

Derek Spencer, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Fear of Falling, Mark Spencer Project, 9

Stone Soup, 9

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Sorry Atari, 8-midnight

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Kings of Freon, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Friends, 10-2

If Birds Could Fly, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Turkuaz, Organ Freeman, 10, $15-$18

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Soul Syndicate, 8-11

Soul Syndicate, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Old School Stew, 10:30

Drunk n Sailor, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6;

Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Anthony Smalls, 6;

Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Trippin Root, 7-10

Josh Wright, 7-10

La Fiesta Grande

334 St. Clair St., Frankfort

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Sweet Honey, 9, $5

Sweet Honey, 7;

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Retro Symphony, 9:30-1:30

Wayne Whitehouse,

Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Solidago, 8-midnight

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, 8

Buck Winburn, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Corey Kenton, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Joslyn & Sweet Compression, Lee Carroll’s Afro Funk All Stars, 9, $10

Gideon Alorwoyie,

Achu Normand, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

