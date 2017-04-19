Six things to do this weekend: Disney on Ice, Asbury film fest, more

Disney on Ice
Snow White, Cinderella and other Disney princesses and stories take to the ice in Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street, this weekend in “Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 to $75; call 859-233-3535 or visit Rupparena.com.
Celebrity Curtain Call
Lexington Children’s Theatre’s annual fundraiser features area residents of note putting on a show that this year they’re calling, “Celebrity Curtain Call in the Chocolate Factory.” Celebs include 1st District council member James Brown, Miss Kentucky 2016 Laura Jones, Lexington Vice Mayor Steve Kay, Lyric Theatre director Donald Mason, Cup of Common Wealth owner Salvador Sanchez, Women Leading Kentucky director Carol Siler and WLEX producer Melissa Ratliff. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with showtime at 8:30 p.m. at the theater, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $85; call 859-254-4546 or go to Lctonstage.org.
‘Once on this Island’
The University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance closes its season with a musical trip to the Caribbean in “Once on This Island,” an adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” at the Guignol Theatre in the UK Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose Street. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 UK students. Call 859-257-4929 or visit Scfatickets.com.
UK Symphony
The University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street, with an all-Russian concert featuring works by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff and more. Tickets are $9 adults, $4 students; call 859-257-4929 or visit Scfatickets.com.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
Bryan Station High School Theatre takes a trip down the Yellow Brick Road this weekend with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and, of course, Toto. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bryan Station theater, 201 Eastin Road. Tickets are $5 students, $7 adults at the door. Facebook.com/BryanStationTheatre.
Highbridge Film Festival
Asbury University’s annual celebration of student filmmakers in its nationally renowned Communication Arts Department is like Cannes in Wilmore, condensed into one night. Showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday in Asbury’s Hughes Auditorium for a screening of all the competing films, the awards ceremony and a reception following the event. Tickets are $15 and available at Highbridgefilmfestival.com.
