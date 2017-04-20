At Kentucky Crafted: The Market, find favorite artisans and new works

Nearly 200 exhibitors will show and sell art, crafts and specialty foods at Kentucky Crafted: The Market this weekend at the Lexington Convention Center. Part of the allure of this annual showcase of the arts is revisiting your favorite artisan or discovering work from a new gallery. Merchandise will include jewelry, wood, ceramics, paintings and apparel.
Former Indiana artisan Sharon Tesser is back for her second year. After moving to Louisville, she juried into Kentucky Crafted and will show her exquisite fiber art in booth 205.
With a background in art quilting, Tesser creates collages by layering recycled, vintage and hand-dyed cloth fabric. A special restoring process keeps the fabric from yellowing or fading. In one of her works, a noble rooster is formed from strips of fabric in varying shades of crimson, indigo and lemon. In another, a field of poppies features fanciful cloth blooms.
“So they look like paintings from across the room, but when you get up close, you can see that it’s made with hundreds of pieces of fabric,” said Tesser, who also creates a line of unique printed silk scarves.
Each year at Kentucky Crafted, returning artists are joined by those showing for the first time. Among this weekend’s first-time vendors will be Xenosketch, featuring the graphic art of Jason Sturgill of Lexington, in booth 218. Meadow House Studio of Berea will display whimsical watercolor botanical prints by Laura Poulette in booth 221.
It’s the perfect time to buy that unique piece of art to take home and admire for the yest of the year. Tesser, the textile artist, said local shoppers are fearless when it comes acquiring new art.
‘I love, love, love Lexington. The people are really supportive,’ she said. ‘They are brave, they choose things that are one-of-a-kind and don’t need something that everyone else has to feel comfortable with their decorating.’
If you go
Kentucky Crafted: The Market
When: Open to trade only 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Open to the public 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St.
One-day ticket: $12, $10 for seniors, military and state employees with ID. Free for ages 15 and younger. Tickets available at the door.
Information: Artscouncil.ky.gov.
