Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Jo Jo Gunn, 10
Wes Soard Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
DistraXions, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Ben Lacy, 6-9
Willie Eames, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Eddie Barber, Off the Wagon, 9
Five Second Rule, 9
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-10
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
The Hubcat Duo, 7:30-10:30
Keith Hubbard, 7:30-10:30
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
Jerk String, 9, $5
9 Pound Hammer, Yellow Belts, 9, $10
Long Jumper, Helicoid, Leaden Verse, Letters Of Acceptance, 9, $5
Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Keith Hubbard & Co., 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Butch & Mannie, 9; Greg Austin, 11
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6;
Avery Crabtree, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; Killin’ Time, 10, $5
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Jeff & Jay, 9:30-1:30
LexVegas, 9:30-1:30
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Fever, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Kenny Owens
& Group Therapy, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Lions of Mercury, 9:30-1:30
Solidago, 9:30-1:30
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Sorry Atari, 7-11
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Paul Kinzer, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8
TymeLess, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8
Corey Kenton, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Angaleena Presley, 9, $25
Southern Biscuit, Blaze Valley, 9
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
