April 20, 2017 10:18 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Jo Jo Gunn, 10

Wes Soard Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

DistraXions, 9-1

DistraXions, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Ben Lacy, 6-9

Willie Eames, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Eddie Barber, Off the Wagon, 9

Five Second Rule, 9

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-10

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

The Hubcat Duo, 7:30-10:30

Keith Hubbard, 7:30-10:30

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

Jerk String, 9, $5

9 Pound Hammer, Yellow Belts, 9, $10

Long Jumper, Helicoid, Leaden Verse, Letters Of Acceptance, 9, $5

Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Keith Hubbard & Co., 8-11

Keith Hubbard & Co., 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Butch & Mannie, 9; Greg Austin, 11

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6;

Avery Crabtree, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; Killin’ Time, 10, $5

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Jeff & Jay, 9:30-1:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Fever, 9

The Fever, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Kenny Owens

& Group Therapy, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Lions of Mercury, 9:30-1:30

Solidago, 9:30-1:30

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Paul Kinzer, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8

TymeLess, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8

Corey Kenton, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Angaleena Presley, 9, $25

Southern Biscuit, Blaze Valley, 9

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

