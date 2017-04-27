Stage & Dance

The week to come: Oaks and Derby at Keeneland, Night Market, more

May 5, 6

Oaks and Derby Day at Keeneland

Gates open 9 a.m. Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd. Watch live racing from Churchill Downs and wager. Admission free Friday, $5 Saturday. Keeneland.com.

May 5

Night Market

6-10 p.m. 700 Bryan Ave. Live music, food, drink, crafts. Free admission. Nolicdc.org.

May 5

The Legacy Ball

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Commonwealth Stadium, Woodford Reserve Club, 1540 University Dr. Celebration of the historic contributions of black jockeys and trainers. $100. Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships for black students for equine education.Thelegacyball.com. (Story, Page 17.)

May 6

Derby Day Breakfast

10 a.m. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane. $75, includes tour of the mansion. Reservations required. 859-272-3611. Parks.ky.gov.

May 6

Celtic Woman

8 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts, Richmond. $44.50-$104.50. 859-622-7469. Ekucenter.com.

