Wynn Taylor performs at the Chevy Chase Inn on Friday.

Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend?

April 27, 2017 9:44 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Al’s Bar

601 N. Limestone

Johnny Conqueroo, Boa, Death Before Disco, 9, $5-$8, all ages

10-year Anniversary: 12 bands including Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Devine Carama, 5, $5

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Avery Crabtree, 8 and 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Dean Phelps, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9-1

Zeds Dead, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Papermoon, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

The Spockers, Juju Beans, 9

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Solidago, 8-midnight

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Bendigo Fletcher, 10-1

The Retro Symphony, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Wynn Taylor, 10-2

Mandy Ray, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Bob and Becci, 8-11

Bob and Becci, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Throwbacks, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; William Finley, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6;

Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; Wes Soard Band, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table

& Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Tymeless, 7-10

Dock Steffey, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

J. Poole, 7-9

Zac Hammond, 7-9

The Listening Room

at Maxwell Street

Presbyterian Church

180 E. Maxwell St.

Rhyan Sinclair and Friends, 7, $10 adults, $5 students

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Dustin Burchette and Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Encore of Lexington, 9

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30, $5

Kenny Owens, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

DubLove, 9:30-1:30

Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Kyle and Sable Snyder, 7

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 8

Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Terri Powell and Friends, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

STML, 8

Jake Ellis Band, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Bats, 9, $10

K Phillips, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Blue Mangrove, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

