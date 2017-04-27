Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Al’s Bar
601 N. Limestone
Johnny Conqueroo, Boa, Death Before Disco, 9, $5-$8, all ages
10-year Anniversary: 12 bands including Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Devine Carama, 5, $5
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Avery Crabtree, 8 and 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Dean Phelps, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9-1
Zeds Dead, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Papermoon, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
The Spockers, Juju Beans, 9
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Solidago, 8-midnight
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Bendigo Fletcher, 10-1
The Retro Symphony, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Wynn Taylor, 10-2
Mandy Ray, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Bob and Becci, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Throwbacks, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; William Finley, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6;
Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; Wes Soard Band, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table
& Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Tymeless, 7-10
Dock Steffey, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
J. Poole, 7-9
Zac Hammond, 7-9
The Listening Room
at Maxwell Street
Presbyterian Church
180 E. Maxwell St.
Rhyan Sinclair and Friends, 7, $10 adults, $5 students
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Dustin Burchette and Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Encore of Lexington, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30, $5
Kenny Owens, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
DubLove, 9:30-1:30
Twenty Years Gone, 9:30-1:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Kyle and Sable Snyder, 7
Liam’s Fancy, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 8
Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Terri Powell and Friends, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
STML, 8
Jake Ellis Band, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Bats, 9, $10
K Phillips, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Blue Mangrove, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
