Stage & Dance

May 03, 2017 2:47 PM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

The Jake Ellis Band, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Straight Whiskey, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Chris Weiss, 6-9

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Marble Creek Rangers, 9

Ben Lacy, Alan McKenzie, 9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

John Curtis, 10-2

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Town Mountain, 9, $15

Paul K & the Killer Elite, Sunny Cheeba, 9, $10

Open Mic with Coralee, 7; Restless Leg String Band, 10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Donny Brook, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Anthony Wells, 6;

Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 6;

Wes Soard Band, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Alan Dargavell, Whitney Acke, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

The Swells, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Jeff & Jay, 10-2

Freakdaddy Rock & Soul Revue, 10-2

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

No Fences, 9-1, $5

Trailer Trash, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Prototype, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Ben Lacey, Cory Cross, 9:30, $5

Kenny Owens & Group

Therapy, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

Electric Super Sex, 9:30-1:30

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

Whiskey Business, 6-10

Elvis Cocktail, 6-10

The Rahahans, 3-7

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Paul Kinzer, 9

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Jason Sinkhorn, 8

DJ Crowe, Edenspeak, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kelly Richey, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Andrew Leahey, 9:30, $5

The Flex Crew, 10, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Gumbo, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds 1:56

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds
Behind the scenes of Romeo and Juliet ballet photo shoot 2:03

Behind the scenes of Romeo and Juliet ballet photo shoot
Drone view of Frederick Douglass High School 1:09

Drone view of Frederick Douglass High School

View More Video

Entertainment Videos