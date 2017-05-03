Who’s playing where this weekend?

|
Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
The Jake Ellis Band, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Straight Whiskey, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Chris Weiss, 6-9
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Marble Creek Rangers, 9
Ben Lacy, Alan McKenzie, 9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
John Curtis, 10-2
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Town Mountain, 9, $15
Paul K & the Killer Elite, Sunny Cheeba, 9, $10
Open Mic with Coralee, 7; Restless Leg String Band, 10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Donny Brook, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Anthony Wells, 6;
Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 6;
Wes Soard Band, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Alan Dargavell, Whitney Acke, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
The Swells, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Jeff & Jay, 10-2
Freakdaddy Rock & Soul Revue, 10-2
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
No Fences, 9-1, $5
Trailer Trash, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Radio 80, 9
Prototype, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Ben Lacey, Cory Cross, 9:30, $5
Kenny Owens & Group
Therapy, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
Electric Super Sex, 9:30-1:30
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
Whiskey Business, 6-10
Elvis Cocktail, 6-10
The Rahahans, 3-7
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Paul Kinzer, 9
Liam’s Fancy, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Jason Sinkhorn, 8
DJ Crowe, Edenspeak, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kelly Richey, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Andrew Leahey, 9:30, $5
The Flex Crew, 10, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Gumbo, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
