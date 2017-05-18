Who’s playing where this weekend?

|
Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
George Molton, Greg Austin, Tyler Booth, Avery Crabtree Hall of Fame induction, 8
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Paper Moon, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
King’s Ransom, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Zed’s Dead, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Willie Eames, 6-9
DJ Rice, 6-9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Bendigo Fletcher EP release show, 8, $8
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, 8, $5
J. Roddy Walston & The Business, 8, $20
Champions Sports Bar & Grill
1025 Amberley Way, Richmond
Five Below Band, 9
Five Below Band, 9
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Hubcat Trio, 10-1
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Misty Mountain String Band, 10, $6
Legendary Shack Shakers, Jesse Dayton, 9, $12
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Caught Red Handed, 9
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
No Kill Central Kentucky Humane Society Benefit, 9, $5
R. Ring, Kelley Deal, Western Moves, RedMouth, 9, $5
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Double Trouble, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5
Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Trippin Roots, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Zach Hammond, 7-9
J Poole, 7-9
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Ark Band, 7-10
Corey Kenton, Halfway To Hazard, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10-2
LexVegas, 10-2
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
High 5, 9-1, $6
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Honey Child, 9
Honey Child, 9
Dave and Jason, 5
Palmers Fresh Grill
The Mall at Lexington Green
Ben Lacy, noon-3
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Mighty Brother, Triceratops Jackson, 7-11
Sorry Atari, 7-11
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Sundy Best, 7
Liam’s Fancy, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
The Cold Open, 6:30
Buck Cooper, Troy Estes, 8
VFW Post 4075
104 E. Second St., Frankfort
Ageless Country, 7-10, $7
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Airpark, Adam Chaffins, 9, $10
Alma Gitana, 9, $12
Dirty Bourbon River Show, 9, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Liberty Road, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
