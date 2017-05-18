New Orleans-based Mighty Brother performs at Shamrock Bar & Grille on Friday.
New Orleans-based Mighty Brother performs at Shamrock Bar & Grille on Friday.
New Orleans-based Mighty Brother performs at Shamrock Bar & Grille on Friday.

Stage & Dance

May 18, 2017 10:26 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

George Molton, Greg Austin, Tyler Booth, Avery Crabtree Hall of Fame induction, 8

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Paper Moon, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

King’s Ransom, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder and Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Zed’s Dead, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Willie Eames, 6-9

DJ Rice, 6-9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Bendigo Fletcher EP release show, 8, $8

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, 8, $5

J. Roddy Walston & The Business, 8, $20

Champions Sports Bar & Grill

1025 Amberley Way, Richmond

Five Below Band, 9

Five Below Band, 9

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Hubcat Trio, 10-1

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Misty Mountain String Band, 10, $6

Legendary Shack Shakers, Jesse Dayton, 9, $12

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Caught Red Handed, 9

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

No Kill Central Kentucky Humane Society Benefit, 9, $5

R. Ring, Kelley Deal, Western Moves, RedMouth, 9, $5

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Double Trouble, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6; Cheap Whiskey, 10, $5

Jon Curtis, Tim Williams, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Trippin Roots, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Zach Hammond, 7-9

J Poole, 7-9

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Ark Band, 7-10

Corey Kenton, Halfway To Hazard, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10-2

LexVegas, 10-2

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

High 5, 9-1, $6

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Honey Child, 9

Honey Child, 9

Dave and Jason, 5

Palmers Fresh Grill

The Mall at Lexington Green

Ben Lacy, noon-3

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Mighty Brother, Triceratops Jackson, 7-11

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Sundy Best, 7

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

The Cold Open, 6:30

Buck Cooper, Troy Estes, 8

VFW Post 4075

104 E. Second St., Frankfort

Ageless Country, 7-10, $7

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Airpark, Adam Chaffins, 9, $10

Alma Gitana, 9, $12

Dirty Bourbon River Show, 9, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Liberty Road, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Duke, The Music, The Women.

The Duke, The Music, The Women. 1:32

The Duke, The Music, The Women.
10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds 1:56

10-minute plays, explained in 10 seconds
Behind the scenes of Romeo and Juliet ballet photo shoot 2:03

Behind the scenes of Romeo and Juliet ballet photo shoot

View More Video

Entertainment Videos