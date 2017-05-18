Artie’s Jasper, left, ridden by Robert Walsh, was near the back of the field at the first hurdle but won the third race at the 2014 High Hope Steeplechase.
Artie’s Jasper, left, ridden by Robert Walsh, was near the back of the field at the first hurdle but won the third race at the 2014 High Hope Steeplechase. Herald-Leader file photo

May 18, 2017 11:08 AM

Best Bets this weekend: Maserati Mingle, Gallery Hop, High Hope Steeplechase

By Harriett Hendren

Maserati Mingle

See a selection of vintage automobiles and new cars from Maserati at this preview of the Keeneland Concours d’Elegance on July 15. The free event is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Cheapside Park at 251 West Main Street. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Keenelandconcours.com.

Gallery Hop

The free self-guided tour of Lexington galleries is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. This month’s exhibits include “Connections: Fibers, Filaments and Felt,” featuring works by the Fiber Guild of Lexington on view at the M.S. Rezny Studio & Gallery at 903 Manchester Street. Oil paintings by Indianapolis artist Lindsey Tull will be on display at the pBardo Art Gallery at 507 East High Street. Download a guide to venues at Galleryhoplex.com.

A Disco Party Benefit

AVOL hosts a night of music with rapper and songwriter Cazwell, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday at The Bar Complex at 224 East Main Street. $35 at the door, $10 for the after-party. Proceeds go to Moveable Feast and AVOL. Bit.ly/2rsnlnd.

High Hope Steeplechase

In addition to jump and flat racing, the day will include terrier races, face painting and live music, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway. $30 a car. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation and Central Kentucky Riding for Hope. Highhopesteeplechase.com.

Founders’ Day

Celebrate the founding of Lexington 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. The day will include historical re-enactments, storytellers, music, and colonial crafts including blacksmithing and quilt making. Lexingtonky.gov/mcconnell-springs-park.

Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial

Dogs and handlers will compete from dawn to dusk through Sunday at Masterson Station Park. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Food and drink will be sold. It’s free. Bluegrassclassicsdt.com.

‘The Sound of Music’

Innovation Arts Academy presents the classic musical at 7 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. at the Guignol Theatre in the University of Kentucky Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose Street. Tickets are $12 to $15; call calling 859-257-4929 or go to Scfatickets.com.

