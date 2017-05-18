Best Bets this weekend: Maserati Mingle, Gallery Hop, High Hope Steeplechase

Maserati Mingle
See a selection of vintage automobiles and new cars from Maserati at this preview of the Keeneland Concours d’Elegance on July 15. The free event is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Cheapside Park at 251 West Main Street. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Keenelandconcours.com.
Gallery Hop
The free self-guided tour of Lexington galleries is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. This month’s exhibits include “Connections: Fibers, Filaments and Felt,” featuring works by the Fiber Guild of Lexington on view at the M.S. Rezny Studio & Gallery at 903 Manchester Street. Oil paintings by Indianapolis artist Lindsey Tull will be on display at the pBardo Art Gallery at 507 East High Street. Download a guide to venues at Galleryhoplex.com.
A Disco Party Benefit
AVOL hosts a night of music with rapper and songwriter Cazwell, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday at The Bar Complex at 224 East Main Street. $35 at the door, $10 for the after-party. Proceeds go to Moveable Feast and AVOL. Bit.ly/2rsnlnd.
High Hope Steeplechase
In addition to jump and flat racing, the day will include terrier races, face painting and live music, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Ironworks Parkway. $30 a car. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation and Central Kentucky Riding for Hope. Highhopesteeplechase.com.
Founders’ Day
Celebrate the founding of Lexington 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. The day will include historical re-enactments, storytellers, music, and colonial crafts including blacksmithing and quilt making. Lexingtonky.gov/mcconnell-springs-park.
Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial
Dogs and handlers will compete from dawn to dusk through Sunday at Masterson Station Park. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Food and drink will be sold. It’s free. Bluegrassclassicsdt.com.
‘The Sound of Music’
Innovation Arts Academy presents the classic musical at 7 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. at the Guignol Theatre in the University of Kentucky Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose Street. Tickets are $12 to $15; call calling 859-257-4929 or go to Scfatickets.com.
Comments