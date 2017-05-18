A Barred Plymouth Rock hen at the 2012 Tour de Coops.
Stage & Dance

The week to come: Kris Kristofferson, Poolapalooza, Tour de Coops

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

May 18, 2017 12:22 PM

May 23

Kentucky Great Writers Series

6 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. Open mic, followed by readings by Marcia Thornton Jones, Robert Gipe and Crystal Wilkinson. Free. Carnegiecenterlex.org.

May 23

Kris Kristofferson: ‘Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid’

7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. Kristofferson will speak at the screening, a fundraiser for the Harry Dean Stanton Fest. $15. Harrydeanstantonfest.org.

May 27

Poolapalooza

Noon-4 p.m. Southland Aquatic Center, 625 Hill-n-Dale Rd. Free pool admission, games, giveaways, music, family-friendly activities. 859-288-2973. Lexingtonky.gov.

May 28

Cluck Tour de Coops

1-4 p.m. A self-guided tour of Lexington urban chicken coops. Clucklex.org.

May 28

Roger Waters

8 p.m. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. $55-$199.50. Kfcyumcenter.com.

