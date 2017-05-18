The week to come: Kris Kristofferson, Poolapalooza, Tour de Coops

May 23
Kentucky Great Writers Series
6 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. Open mic, followed by readings by Marcia Thornton Jones, Robert Gipe and Crystal Wilkinson. Free. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
May 23
Kris Kristofferson: ‘Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid’
7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. Kristofferson will speak at the screening, a fundraiser for the Harry Dean Stanton Fest. $15. Harrydeanstantonfest.org.
May 27
Poolapalooza
Noon-4 p.m. Southland Aquatic Center, 625 Hill-n-Dale Rd. Free pool admission, games, giveaways, music, family-friendly activities. 859-288-2973. Lexingtonky.gov.
May 28
Cluck Tour de Coops
1-4 p.m. A self-guided tour of Lexington urban chicken coops. Clucklex.org.
May 28
Roger Waters
8 p.m. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. $55-$199.50. Kfcyumcenter.com.
Comments