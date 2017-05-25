The week to come: Southland Jamboree, ‘Casablanca,’ Brass Band Fest

May 29
Southland Jamboree
7 p.m., Southland Drive opens the 2017 season. MoonDance at Midnight Pass Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Drive. Free. Southlandjamboree.org.
May 31
‘Casablanca’
1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $6. Kentuckytheater.com.
June 1-4
Great American Brass Band Festival
Event featuring national and regional brass bands and artists. Various locations in and around Danville. Most events free. GABBF.com.
June 2-4
Bunbury Music Festival
Muse, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy headline. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. $89 daily, $189 weekend. Bunburyfestival.com.
