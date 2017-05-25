Some young fans were right up front for Dale Ann Bradley’s performance at the 2013 Southland Jamboree.
May 25, 2017 11:24 AM

The week to come: Southland Jamboree, ‘Casablanca,’ Brass Band Fest

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

May 29

Southland Jamboree

7 p.m., Southland Drive opens the 2017 season. MoonDance at Midnight Pass Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Drive. Free. Southlandjamboree.org.

May 31

‘Casablanca’

1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $6. Kentuckytheater.com.

June 1-4

Great American Brass Band Festival

Event featuring national and regional brass bands and artists. Various locations in and around Danville. Most events free. GABBF.com.

June 2-4

Bunbury Music Festival

Muse, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy headline. Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. $89 daily, $189 weekend. Bunburyfestival.com.

