Grayson Jenkins performs Friday at Slainte Public House and Saturday at Henry Clay’s Public House.
Stage & Dance

June 01, 2017 10:26 AM

Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Corey Kenton, 10

Outlaw Ball: Tyler Booth, Travis Harris & WCT, 9

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder, 8:30-12:30

Other Brother Band, 5-9

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

2 Cool, 9-1

2 Cool, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Andy Rucker, 6-9

Ben Lacy, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Gotcha, Hard Sunday, 9

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Corey Harper, 10, $5

Sean Whiting, Fox Trot & The Get Down, Wrong Party, 9, $5-$7

Sundy Best & Friends,

2-8, $5-$7

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Marble Creek Rangers, 10-1

Ben Lacy, Alan McKenzie, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Jangling Sparrows, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Vagabond Variete, 9, $15

Born Cross Eyed, 10, $10

Restless Leg String Band, 10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

The Bishops, White Hall Bear, 9, $5

Lost Action, Puckett Electric, 9, $5

Harry Talin, Club Room $ervice, Touched, 9, $5

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 7-10

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Radio 80, 7-10

The Quack, 7-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Graveyard Romeos, 10:30-2:30, $5

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Inside Out, 9-1, $5

Trailer Trash, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Project 859, 9-1

Flashback, 9-1

Mike Twardy, 5-8

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Greener Time Band, 9:30, $5

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

DubLove, 9:30-1:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Grayson Jenkins, 7

Dean Phelps, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Gary Pack, 8

Jason Sinkhorn, 8

Red Barn Radio open mic: 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Twiggenberrys, 9:30, $5

Gina Sicilia, David Vaughan Lindsey, 9, $10

Silverback, 4; Greg Finger Band, Ann Frances Backer, 8:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

