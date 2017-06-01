Who’s playing where this weekend?

|
Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Corey Kenton, 10
Outlaw Ball: Tyler Booth, Travis Harris & WCT, 9
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder, 8:30-12:30
Other Brother Band, 5-9
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
2 Cool, 9-1
2 Cool, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Andy Rucker, 6-9
Ben Lacy, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Gotcha, Hard Sunday, 9
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Corey Harper, 10, $5
Sean Whiting, Fox Trot & The Get Down, Wrong Party, 9, $5-$7
Sundy Best & Friends,
2-8, $5-$7
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Marble Creek Rangers, 10-1
Ben Lacy, Alan McKenzie, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Jangling Sparrows, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Vagabond Variete, 9, $15
Born Cross Eyed, 10, $10
Restless Leg String Band, 10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
The Bishops, White Hall Bear, 9, $5
Lost Action, Puckett Electric, 9, $5
Harry Talin, Club Room $ervice, Touched, 9, $5
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; The Quack, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 7-10
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Radio 80, 7-10
The Quack, 7-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Graveyard Romeos, 10:30-2:30, $5
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Inside Out, 9-1, $5
Trailer Trash, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Project 859, 9-1
Flashback, 9-1
Mike Twardy, 5-8
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Greener Time Band, 9:30, $5
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
DubLove, 9:30-1:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Grayson Jenkins, 7
Dean Phelps, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Gary Pack, 8
Jason Sinkhorn, 8
Red Barn Radio open mic: 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Twiggenberrys, 9:30, $5
Gina Sicilia, David Vaughan Lindsey, 9, $10
Silverback, 4; Greg Finger Band, Ann Frances Backer, 8:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
