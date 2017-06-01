Cyclists at the Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride in 2015.
Cyclists at the Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride in 2015. Matt Goins
Best Bets this weekend: ‘History of Photography,’ Bike Lexington, Swingin’ On Main

By Harriett Hendren

‘History of Photography’

More than 90 photographs pulled from museums, libraries, and collections throughout the region are on display at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art. The exhibit, on view through Sept. 3, includes David Turnley’s portrait of Nelson Mandela, ‘Robben Island, Cell 4664;’ Ansel Adams’ ‘Tree Stump and Mist;’ and James Nachtwey’s ‘Collapse of South Tower of World Trade Center.’ The opening reception is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and includes a 2 p.m. talk by collector Paul Paletti. Reception admission is $5 and includes entry to all museum exhibits. 859-255-6653. Headley-whitney.org.

Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride

Cyclists of all ages will roll through the streets of Lexington on Saturday. Free registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza at 120 North Limestone. The day will include a Kids Rodeo, Slow Cycle, free helmet giveaways and fittings, and a bike raffle. Bikelexington.com.

Sora Contemporary Circus: ‘Utopia’

The Lexington cirque company will host its inaugural production featuring aerial silks, aerial hoop, trapeze, dance, pole, and partner acrobatics. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Downtown Arts Center. Tickets are $25. Soracircus.com.

Swingin’ On Main

Dancers will show their moves from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday on Short Street in front of the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse. Arthur Murray and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club will provide free dance lessons and a dance contest will be held during intermission. Lexingtonky.gov/swingin-short.

Free Friday Flicks: ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The family-friendly event features a free outdoor screening Friday at Jacobson Park starting at dusk. This week’s feature is Disney’s 1991 animated tale ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. and include games and a petting zoo. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food vendors will be on site. Lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks.

Phoenix Forward Kick-Off Party

Join the celebration as Phoenix Forward kicks off two months of family activities and entertainment, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Phoenix Park, 100 East Main Street. Facebook.com/phoenixforward.

