Best Bets this weekend: ‘History of Photography,’ Bike Lexington, Swingin’ On Main

‘History of Photography’
More than 90 photographs pulled from museums, libraries, and collections throughout the region are on display at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art. The exhibit, on view through Sept. 3, includes David Turnley’s portrait of Nelson Mandela, ‘Robben Island, Cell 4664;’ Ansel Adams’ ‘Tree Stump and Mist;’ and James Nachtwey’s ‘Collapse of South Tower of World Trade Center.’ The opening reception is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and includes a 2 p.m. talk by collector Paul Paletti. Reception admission is $5 and includes entry to all museum exhibits. 859-255-6653. Headley-whitney.org.
Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride
Cyclists of all ages will roll through the streets of Lexington on Saturday. Free registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza at 120 North Limestone. The day will include a Kids Rodeo, Slow Cycle, free helmet giveaways and fittings, and a bike raffle. Bikelexington.com.
Sora Contemporary Circus: ‘Utopia’
The Lexington cirque company will host its inaugural production featuring aerial silks, aerial hoop, trapeze, dance, pole, and partner acrobatics. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Downtown Arts Center. Tickets are $25. Soracircus.com.
Swingin’ On Main
Dancers will show their moves from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday on Short Street in front of the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse. Arthur Murray and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club will provide free dance lessons and a dance contest will be held during intermission. Lexingtonky.gov/swingin-short.
Free Friday Flicks: ‘Beauty and the Beast’
The family-friendly event features a free outdoor screening Friday at Jacobson Park starting at dusk. This week’s feature is Disney’s 1991 animated tale ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. and include games and a petting zoo. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food vendors will be on site. Lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks.
Phoenix Forward Kick-Off Party
Join the celebration as Phoenix Forward kicks off two months of family activities and entertainment, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Phoenix Park, 100 East Main Street. Facebook.com/phoenixforward.
Comments