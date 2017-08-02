Weekender Best Bets: Billy Ray Cyrus and Steven Curtis Chapman come home

Steven Curtis Chapman
The award-winning Christian singer, songwriter and Paducah native returns to Kentucky for a concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the gate for the concert only, $75 for the concert and the Ark exhibit. VIP tickets, which include early access, the concert, the Ark exhibit, dinner, and a Q & A with Chapman, are $150. Thelighthouseevents.com.
Craft Fair
More than 80 vendors will show and sell their work from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is $10, $5 for ages 6-12 and includes access to daily activities at Shaker Village. 1-800-734-5611. Shakervillageky.org.
Night Market
The Night Market is back, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday at 700 Bryan Avenue. The monthly market features local vendors, artists, and businesses. Admission is free. Nolicdc.org.
Ralphie May
The comedian, who has had specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and $28. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Billy Ray Cyrus
The Flatwoods native celebrates the 25th anniversary of his big hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” with a tour including a show 8 p.m. Friday at the Brown Theatre in Louisville. Nashville artist Olivia Lane will open the show. Tickets are $55 to $99. 502-584-7777. Kentuckycenter.org.
‘notBIG(4) the Exhibit’ Awards and Artist Reception
More than 100 artists from 32 states submitted 440 works for the small-scale arts competition at M.S. Rezny Studio & Gallery, 903 Manchester Street. At a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday the first-prize winner and three honorable mentions will be honored. Juror Kurt Gohde, professor of art at Transylvania University, selected 45 pieces to be in the exhibit where the only requirement was that artwork be 12-by-12 inches or smaller, including the frame. During the exhibit, on view through Aug. 31, the public can vote for their favorites at $1 each, and a People’s Choice Award will be presented at the close. Msrezny.com.
