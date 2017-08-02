Musician Steven Curtis Chapman performs in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, during a ceremony where President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches. Chapman performs in concert at The Ark Encounter in Williamstown Aug. 5.
Musician Steven Curtis Chapman performs in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, during a ceremony where President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches. Chapman performs in concert at The Ark Encounter in Williamstown Aug. 5. Evan Vucci AP
Musician Steven Curtis Chapman performs in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, during a ceremony where President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for churches. Chapman performs in concert at The Ark Encounter in Williamstown Aug. 5. Evan Vucci AP

Stage & Dance

Weekender Best Bets: Billy Ray Cyrus and Steven Curtis Chapman come home

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

August 02, 2017 9:21 AM

Steven Curtis Chapman

The award-winning Christian singer, songwriter and Paducah native returns to Kentucky for a concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the gate for the concert only, $75 for the concert and the Ark exhibit. VIP tickets, which include early access, the concert, the Ark exhibit, dinner, and a Q & A with Chapman, are $150. Thelighthouseevents.com.

Craft Fair

More than 80 vendors will show and sell their work from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is $10, $5 for ages 6-12 and includes access to daily activities at Shaker Village. 1-800-734-5611. Shakervillageky.org.

Night Market

The Night Market is back, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday at 700 Bryan Avenue. The monthly market features local vendors, artists, and businesses. Admission is free. Nolicdc.org.

Ralphie May

The comedian, who has had specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and $28. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus performs on Friday at the Brown Theatre in Louisville.
Photo provided

Billy Ray Cyrus

The Flatwoods native celebrates the 25th anniversary of his big hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” with a tour including a show 8 p.m. Friday at the Brown Theatre in Louisville. Nashville artist Olivia Lane will open the show. Tickets are $55 to $99. 502-584-7777. Kentuckycenter.org.

Rezny Gallery_notBIG4_Lawrence Tarpey_Lexington
Work by Lawrence Tarpey is included in the MS Rezny Studio & Gallery’s “notBIG(4) the Exhibit,” which will have a reception and awards ceremony Aug. 4.
Courtesy MS Rezny Studio & Gallery

‘notBIG(4) the Exhibit’ Awards and Artist Reception

More than 100 artists from 32 states submitted 440 works for the small-scale arts competition at M.S. Rezny Studio & Gallery, 903 Manchester Street. At a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday the first-prize winner and three honorable mentions will be honored. Juror Kurt Gohde, professor of art at Transylvania University, selected 45 pieces to be in the exhibit where the only requirement was that artwork be 12-by-12 inches or smaller, including the frame. During the exhibit, on view through Aug. 31, the public can vote for their favorites at $1 each, and a People’s Choice Award will be presented at the close. Msrezny.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1:34

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city 1:22

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city
It's a Grand Night for Singing premieres this Friday 1:37

It's a Grand Night for Singing premieres this Friday

View More Video