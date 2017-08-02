Alexander Guzman catches some air in a scene during a rehearsal for Ballet Under the Stars at Woodland Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
Alexander Guzman catches some air in a scene during a rehearsal for Ballet Under the Stars at Woodland Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Matt Goins
Alexander Guzman catches some air in a scene during a rehearsal for Ballet Under the Stars at Woodland Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Matt Goins

Stage & Dance

Hot nights under the spotlights at Ballet Under the Stars

Herald-Leader staff report

August 02, 2017 10:25 AM

If the dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre want to jump a little higher, leap a little further, there weekend is their annual chance to do so without a ceiling or walls to contain them. And if you prefer to watch your ballet in short sleeves, sipping wine on a blanket or beach chair, pay attention.

170801BALLETmg004
Brie Lowry's point shoes during a rehearsal for Ballet Under the Stars at Woodland Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
Matt Goins

For the 27th year, Ballet Under the Stars will take to the stage under the tall trees, night sky and spotlights in Woodland Park. The evening begins with a pre-show by area student dancers presenting “Madeline in Paris.” Aspiring dancers ages 3 to 8 can even join the “Madeline” cast before the show for a special tea, including a chance to learn a dance and get your picture taken with characters from the show.

Then, it’s the main showcase, with area professional dancers from Ballet Theatre presenting a diverse program of classical and contemportary fare, all while stars and fireflies dance above.

If you go

Ballet Under the Stars

What: Ballet performance featuring dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 3 to 6; pre-show, “Madeline in Paris” with area student dancers at 8, main performance at 9

Where: Woodland Park on the Kentucky Avenue side

Admission: $6

Notes: Bring a blanket or chair for seating, picnics welcome, concessions available on site

Online: Lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Tea parties: Special program for children ages 3 to 8, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4-6; $15 also covers Ballet Under the Stars admission; visit the website to register

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1:34

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city 1:22

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city
It's a Grand Night for Singing premieres this Friday 1:37

It's a Grand Night for Singing premieres this Friday

View More Video