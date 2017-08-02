Hot nights under the spotlights at Ballet Under the Stars

If the dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre want to jump a little higher, leap a little further, there weekend is their annual chance to do so without a ceiling or walls to contain them. And if you prefer to watch your ballet in short sleeves, sipping wine on a blanket or beach chair, pay attention.
For the 27th year, Ballet Under the Stars will take to the stage under the tall trees, night sky and spotlights in Woodland Park. The evening begins with a pre-show by area student dancers presenting “Madeline in Paris.” Aspiring dancers ages 3 to 8 can even join the “Madeline” cast before the show for a special tea, including a chance to learn a dance and get your picture taken with characters from the show.
Then, it’s the main showcase, with area professional dancers from Ballet Theatre presenting a diverse program of classical and contemportary fare, all while stars and fireflies dance above.
If you go
Ballet Under the Stars
What: Ballet performance featuring dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 3 to 6; pre-show, “Madeline in Paris” with area student dancers at 8, main performance at 9
Where: Woodland Park on the Kentucky Avenue side
Admission: $6
Notes: Bring a blanket or chair for seating, picnics welcome, concessions available on site
Online: Lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars
Tea parties: Special program for children ages 3 to 8, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4-6; $15 also covers Ballet Under the Stars admission; visit the website to register
Comments