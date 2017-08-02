Derek Spencer performs on Saturday at Slainte Public House in Georgetown.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

August 02, 2017 5:28 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Corey Kenton Band, 10

Outlaw Ball No. 2: Tyler Booth, Travis Harris & West Coast Turnarounds, 9

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Bigg Blue Martini

369 W. Vine St.

Tom Cool, 8-11:30

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Flashback, 9-12:30

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Josh Nolan, 6 to 9

Colin Michaels, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

WildWood, 9

Dudley and Steve Gullette, 9

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Marble Creek Rangers, 10-1

Be Square, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

Wynn Taylor, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cocktails Bar and Grill

3090 Old Todds Rd.

James Ryan Band, 10:30-2:30

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

The Sway, Coralee, 9, $8

Born Cross Eyed, 9, $10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 5:30-10

Tom Senff, 5:30-10

Hall’s on the River

1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Silver Creek Band, 7-10

Jim Olive, 4-7

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 10-1

Butch & Mannie, 10-1

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 8-11

Allen Dargavell, Whitney Acke, 8-11

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

J Poole, 7-9

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Triage, 7

Brother Smith, 7

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Jake Ellis, 9-1, $5

Charlie Johnson & Switchback, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Alt 90, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

King’s Ransom, 9:30, $5

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

Rob Dread & KMA, 9:30-1:30

Shakespeare and Co.

367 W. Short St.

Keith Hubbard & Friends, 7-11

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Grayson Jenkins, 7

Derek Spencer, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Vanessa Davis, 8

Brad Hulett, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

VFW Post 4075

104 E. Second St., Frankfort

Ageless Country, 7-10, $7

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 A.-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Faded Blue, 8

Wilderness Trail Distillery

4095 Lebanon Rd., Danville

Michael Evces, 5-8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Terrified Riders, Darrin Hacquerd, 9:30, $5

Twiggenberry’s, 9:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, email livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

