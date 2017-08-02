Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Corey Kenton Band, 10
Outlaw Ball No. 2: Tyler Booth, Travis Harris & West Coast Turnarounds, 9
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Bigg Blue Martini
369 W. Vine St.
Tom Cool, 8-11:30
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Flashback, 9-12:30
Flashback, 9-12:30
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Josh Nolan, 6 to 9
Colin Michaels, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
WildWood, 9
Dudley and Steve Gullette, 9
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Marble Creek Rangers, 10-1
Be Square, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
Wynn Taylor, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cocktails Bar and Grill
3090 Old Todds Rd.
James Ryan Band, 10:30-2:30
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
The Sway, Coralee, 9, $8
Born Cross Eyed, 9, $10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 5:30-10
Tom Senff, 5:30-10
Hall’s on the River
1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Silver Creek Band, 7-10
Silver Creek Band, 7-10
Jim Olive, 4-7
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 10-1
Butch & Mannie, 10-1
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 8-11
Allen Dargavell, Whitney Acke, 8-11
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
J Poole, 7-9
J Poole, 7-9
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Triage, 7
Brother Smith, 7
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Jake Ellis, 9-1, $5
Charlie Johnson & Switchback, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Alt 90, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
King’s Ransom, 9:30, $5
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
Rob Dread & KMA, 9:30-1:30
Shakespeare and Co.
367 W. Short St.
Keith Hubbard & Friends, 7-11
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Grayson Jenkins, 7
Derek Spencer, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Vanessa Davis, 8
Brad Hulett, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
VFW Post 4075
104 E. Second St., Frankfort
Ageless Country, 7-10, $7
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 A.-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Faded Blue, 8
Wilderness Trail Distillery
4095 Lebanon Rd., Danville
Michael Evces, 5-8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Terrified Riders, Darrin Hacquerd, 9:30, $5
Twiggenberry’s, 9:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, email livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
