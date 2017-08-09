Halfway to Hazard's David Tolliver and Chad Warrix perform at Waterfront Grille & Gathering in Winchester on Saturday.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

August 09, 2017 4:42 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Glenn Crabtree Band, 10

Avery Crabtree, 8

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

Paper Moon, 7-10

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

The Jake Ellis Band, 9-1

The Distraxions, 9-1

Bigg Blue Martini

369 W. Vine St.

Tom Cool, 8-11:30

Regina Michens, 8-11:30

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

The Swells Duo, 6 to 9

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

VanGuard, 5150, 9

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Sorry Atari, 10-1

Bruce Lewis Trio, 10-2

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

Ben Knight, Derek Spencer, Hepburn and Winter, 9, $5

Dutchguts, NerdRage, Hawkbill, Dirtbag, 9, $5

Hall’s on the River

1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Southern Konnection, 7-10

Southern Konnection, 7-10

Jim Olive & Friends, 4-7

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Nate Stone, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Donny Brook, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tyler Stephans, 6;

Straight Whiskey, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 6;

Straight Whiskey, 10, $5

Jon Curtis & Friends, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 8-11

Willie Eames, 8-11

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Paul Osborne & Palmer Tolly Jazz, 7-9

J Poole, 7-9

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Sunny Cheeba, 9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

Momma’s Last Chance

Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Jordan Chapman, 9-1, $5

Jukebox Roulette, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

2 Cool Band, 9

The Tim Talbert Project, 9

Hi-5 benefit for The Nest, 3

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5

Kenny Owens & Group

Therapy, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Wayne Whitehouse,

Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30

Ben Lacy, Alan McKenzie, 9:30-1:30

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

5 Second Rule, 7-11

George Molton, 7-11

Corey Kenton, 6-9

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; DJ Rice, 8

Dylan Bourne, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Halfway to Hazard, Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8, $13, $25.

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Seth Walker, 9:30, $10

C the Beat, 9:30, $10

The Howlin Brothers, 8, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

