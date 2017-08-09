Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Glenn Crabtree Band, 10
Avery Crabtree, 8
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
Paper Moon, 7-10
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
The Jake Ellis Band, 9-1
The Distraxions, 9-1
Bigg Blue Martini
369 W. Vine St.
Tom Cool, 8-11:30
Regina Michens, 8-11:30
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
The Swells Duo, 6 to 9
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
VanGuard, 5150, 9
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Sorry Atari, 10-1
Bruce Lewis Trio, 10-2
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
Ben Knight, Derek Spencer, Hepburn and Winter, 9, $5
Dutchguts, NerdRage, Hawkbill, Dirtbag, 9, $5
Hall’s on the River
1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Southern Konnection, 7-10
Southern Konnection, 7-10
Jim Olive & Friends, 4-7
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Nate Stone, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Donny Brook, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tyler Stephans, 6;
Straight Whiskey, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 6;
Straight Whiskey, 10, $5
Jon Curtis & Friends, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 8-11
Willie Eames, 8-11
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Paul Osborne & Palmer Tolly Jazz, 7-9
J Poole, 7-9
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Sunny Cheeba, 9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
Momma’s Last Chance
Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Jordan Chapman, 9-1, $5
Jukebox Roulette, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
2 Cool Band, 9
The Tim Talbert Project, 9
Hi-5 benefit for The Nest, 3
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5
Kenny Owens & Group
Therapy, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Wayne Whitehouse,
Clinton Mullins, 9:30-1:30
Ben Lacy, Alan McKenzie, 9:30-1:30
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
5 Second Rule, 7-11
George Molton, 7-11
Corey Kenton, 6-9
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; DJ Rice, 8
Dylan Bourne, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Halfway to Hazard, Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On, 8, $13, $25.
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Seth Walker, 9:30, $10
C the Beat, 9:30, $10
The Howlin Brothers, 8, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
