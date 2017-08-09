Vendors displayed their work at the 2016 Woodland Art Fair. This year’s event is Aug. 19 and 20 at Woodland Park.
Stage & Dance

The week to come: Woodland Art Fair, Picnic With the Pops, Kentucky State Fair

By Harriett Hendren

August 09, 2017 4:45 PM

Aug. 17-27

Kentucky State Fair

Gates open at 7 a.m. 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville. Admission $7 advance, $10 after Aug. 16. Parking $5 advance, $10 after Aug. 16. Kystatefair.org.

Aug. 17

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $20 donation, $15 students. Presented by Kentucky Conservation Committee. Kyconservation.org.

Aug. 18

Kickin’ It on the Creek Pre-Show: Cory Call, Josh Nolan, Flat Trucker

7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $8-$10. Theburlky.com.

Aug. 18, 19

Picnic With the Pops

6 p.m. The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. General admission blanket seating $15 advance, $20 at the gate, gate sales are cash only. Free for ages 12 and younger. Tables of eight $200-$400. 859-233-3535. Lexpops.com.

Aug. 19, 20

Woodland Art Fair

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. Free admission. Lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.

