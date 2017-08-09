The week to come: Woodland Art Fair, Picnic With the Pops, Kentucky State Fair

Aug. 17-27
Kentucky State Fair
Gates open at 7 a.m. 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville. Admission $7 advance, $10 after Aug. 16. Parking $5 advance, $10 after Aug. 16. Kystatefair.org.
Aug. 17
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $20 donation, $15 students. Presented by Kentucky Conservation Committee. Kyconservation.org.
Aug. 18
Kickin’ It on the Creek Pre-Show: Cory Call, Josh Nolan, Flat Trucker
7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $8-$10. Theburlky.com.
Aug. 18, 19
Picnic With the Pops
6 p.m. The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. General admission blanket seating $15 advance, $20 at the gate, gate sales are cash only. Free for ages 12 and younger. Tables of eight $200-$400. 859-233-3535. Lexpops.com.
Aug. 19, 20
Woodland Art Fair
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. Free admission. Lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.
Comments