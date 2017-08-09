6 things to do this weekend

‘Elvis Has Left the Building!’
With Aug. 16, the day Elvis Presley died, fast approaching, thoughts turn to “The King.” In the final play of the season at Danville’s Pioneer Playhouse, it’s Dec. 20, 1970, and Elvis has disappeared. Hilarity ensues when his manager, The Colonel, desperately searches for an Elvis impersonator to replace Presley while keeping a prying reporter at bay. Dinner is 7:30 p.m., show time at 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 19. Tickets are $32 for dinner and the show, $18 for the show only. Ages 12 and younger: $17 for dinner and the show, $10 for the show only. 859-236-2747. Pioneerplayhouse.com.
Ronnie Milsap
The Grammy Award-winning country star headlines at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Renfro Valley, 2380 Richmond Street, Mount Vernon. Tickets are $41 to $51. 1-800-765-7464. Renfrovalley.com.
Nibroc Festival
Nibroc is Corbin spelled backward, and each year the city celebrates with a weekend of events. On Friday and Saturday in downtown Corbin, there will be live music, food, a carnival and crafts. Facebook.com/nibrocfestival.
A Midsummer Night’s Run
It’s the 33rd year for this nighttime 5K on Saturday in downtown Lexington. The evening starts with the Fastest Kid in Town race at 4:30 p.m. at Limestone and Main Street. The One Mile Fun Run/Walk is at 6:30 p.m., and the 5K starts at 8 p.m. Registration fees are $15 through $25. Amidsummer5k.com.
Fountain Films on Friday: ‘The Mask’
The free series of outdoor screenings continues with the 1994 comedy starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. The show starts at about 8:45 p.m. Friday at Triangle Park, 400 West Main Street. Downtownlex.com.
Summer Nights in Suburbia: Rebel Without a Cause
Enjoy a free evening of live music from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Moondance Ampitheater, 1152 Monarch Street. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.
