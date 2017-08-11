A visitor to the 2016 Woodland Art Fair looked at pottery. This year’s event is Saturday and Aug. 20.
A visitor to the 2016 Woodland Art Fair looked at pottery. This year’s event is Saturday and Aug. 20. Rob Bolson
A visitor to the 2016 Woodland Art Fair looked at pottery. This year’s event is Saturday and Aug. 20. Rob Bolson

Stage & Dance

Best Bets

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

August 11, 2017 7:26 PM

Entertain your options for this week

Aug. 17

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Kentucky Conservation Committee presents an evening of short films at the Kentucky Theatre about hiking, climbing, and outdoor adventures. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a silent auction. Movies start at 7 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation. Kyconservation.org.

Aug. 18, 19

Picnic With the Pops

Two days of performances will feature a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on Friday, with live orchestra accompaniment and the music of Michael Jackson on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Keene Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. Shows start at dusk. General admission blanket seating is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Gate sales are cash only. Free for ages 12 and younger. Tables of eight are $200 to $400. 859-233-3535. Lexpops.com.

Aug. 19, 20

Woodland Art Fair

Admission is free to this annual event featuring 200 artists, food vendors, and live music. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Woodland Park, 601 East High Street. Lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1:34

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city 1:22

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city
It's a Grand Night for Singing premieres this Friday 1:37

It's a Grand Night for Singing premieres this Friday

View More Video