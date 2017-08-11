Entertain your options for this week
Aug. 17
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
The Kentucky Conservation Committee presents an evening of short films at the Kentucky Theatre about hiking, climbing, and outdoor adventures. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a silent auction. Movies start at 7 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation. Kyconservation.org.
Aug. 18, 19
Picnic With the Pops
Two days of performances will feature a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on Friday, with live orchestra accompaniment and the music of Michael Jackson on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Keene Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. Shows start at dusk. General admission blanket seating is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Gate sales are cash only. Free for ages 12 and younger. Tables of eight are $200 to $400. 859-233-3535. Lexpops.com.
Aug. 19, 20
Woodland Art Fair
Admission is free to this annual event featuring 200 artists, food vendors, and live music. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Woodland Park, 601 East High Street. Lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.
