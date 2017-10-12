The Foo Fighters are coming to Kentucky on Oct. 21.
The week to come: Foo Fighters, ballet and Woolly Worms

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 9:13 AM

Oct. 20

Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Kane Brown

7:30 p.m. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. $33.25-$74.25. Kfcyumcenter.com.

Oct. 20-22

Woolly Worm Festival

Downtown Beattyville. Heartofthekentuckyriver.com/woollywormfestival.

Oct. 21

Foo Fighters

7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $51-$102. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.

Oct. 21

Lexington Ballet: ‘West Side and Other Stories’

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $20-$46. Lexingtonballet.org.

Oct. 21, 22

LexPlay: Lexington Gaming Convention

Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. Single-day ticket $30, two-day ticket $40. Lexplaycon.com.

