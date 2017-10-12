The week to come: Foo Fighters, ballet and Woolly Worms

Oct. 20
Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Kane Brown
7:30 p.m. KFC Yum Center, Louisville. $33.25-$74.25. Kfcyumcenter.com.
Oct. 20-22
Woolly Worm Festival
Downtown Beattyville. Heartofthekentuckyriver.com/woollywormfestival.
Oct. 21
Foo Fighters
7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $51-$102. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Oct. 21
Lexington Ballet: ‘West Side and Other Stories’
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $20-$46. Lexingtonballet.org.
Oct. 21, 22
LexPlay: Lexington Gaming Convention
Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. Single-day ticket $30, two-day ticket $40. Lexplaycon.com.
