Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Travis Wayne, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Eric Cummins & The Marble Creek Rangers, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7:30-11:30
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Tripping Roots, 9-1
Zeds Dead, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Flashback, 9-1
Flashback, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Mike Evces, 6-9
Chris Weiss, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Eddie Barber & Off the Wagon, 9
DJ Jesse Penn, 9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
The Placebos 25th Anniversary Reunion Show, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Elkhorn Tavern
1200 Manchester St.
Be Square Duo, 6-9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Tom Senff, 6:30-10:30
Grillfish
265 N. Limestone
Keith Hubbard, 7-10
Hall’s on the River
1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Jon Curtis, 7-10
Jon Curtis, 7-10
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Joby Jamerson, 10:30
Greg Austin, 10-1
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
DJ Rice, 8-10
Prototype, 8-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
J Poole, 7-9
J Poole, 7-9
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Frontier, 6-9
Brooks Giles II, 6-9
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beer
384 Woodland Avenue
Liam’s Fancy, 5:30; The Slams, Los Mosqueetos, 10
Johnny Roy & The Rub Tones, 7; Matty Roders, Lee Owen, 10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Off The Clock, 7-11
LexVegas, 10-2
Mezzo Italian Cafe
131 E. Main St., Midway
Jason Hugg, 6-9
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Michael Twardy, 9-1, $5
Stillbilly Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Alt 90, 9
Alt 90, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Rob Dread & The KMA, 9:30-1
Anagram, 9-1
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
Five Below Band, 7
Shakespeare and Co.
367 W. Short St.
Laura Ellen & The Blue Licks, 7-11
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Derek Spencer, 7
Liams Fancy, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 8
The Cold Open, Vanessa Davis, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Kings Ransom, 8
Kelly Richey, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Sammy Adkins & The Sandy Hook Mountain Boys, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, 9, $7
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Ty Cooper, 9, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
