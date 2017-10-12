Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will perform at Willie’s.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

October 12, 2017 9:43 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Travis Wayne, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Eric Cummins & The Marble Creek Rangers, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7:30-11:30

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Tripping Roots, 9-1

Zeds Dead, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Flashback, 9-1

Flashback, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Mike Evces, 6-9

Chris Weiss, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Eddie Barber & Off the Wagon, 9

DJ Jesse Penn, 9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

The Placebos 25th Anniversary Reunion Show, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Elkhorn Tavern

1200 Manchester St.

Be Square Duo, 6-9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Tom Senff, 6:30-10:30

Grillfish

265 N. Limestone

Keith Hubbard, 7-10

Hall’s on the River

1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Jon Curtis, 7-10

Jon Curtis, 7-10

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Joby Jamerson, 10:30

Greg Austin, 10-1

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

DJ Rice, 8-10

Prototype, 8-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

J Poole, 7-9

J Poole, 7-9

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Frontier, 6-9

Brooks Giles II, 6-9

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beer

384 Woodland Avenue

Liam’s Fancy, 5:30; The Slams, Los Mosqueetos, 10

Johnny Roy & The Rub Tones, 7; Matty Roders, Lee Owen, 10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Off The Clock, 7-11

LexVegas, 10-2

Mezzo Italian Cafe

131 E. Main St., Midway

Jason Hugg, 6-9

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Michael Twardy, 9-1, $5

Stillbilly Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Alt 90, 9

Alt 90, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Rob Dread & The KMA, 9:30-1

Anagram, 9-1

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

Five Below Band, 7

Shakespeare and Co.

367 W. Short St.

Laura Ellen & The Blue Licks, 7-11

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Derek Spencer, 7

Liams Fancy, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 8

The Cold Open, Vanessa Davis, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Kings Ransom, 8

Kelly Richey, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Sammy Adkins & The Sandy Hook Mountain Boys, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, 9, $7

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Ty Cooper, 9, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

